/R E P E A T -- MEDIA ADVISORY - GOVERNMENT OF CANADA TO MAKE HOUSING ANNOUNCEMENT IN NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR/
ST-JOHN'S, NL, Nov. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada will be making an announcement related to housing.
Media are invited to join Joanne Thompson, Member of Parliament for St. John's East, on behalf of the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, and the Honourable John G. Abbott, Minister of Children, Seniors and Social Development and Minister Responsible for the Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Corporation, and the Honourable Bernard Davis, MHA for Virginia Waters-Pleasantvill, for the announcement.
|
Date:
|
November 25th , 2022
|
Time:
|
11:30 AM NST
|
Location:
|
NL Housing and Homelessness
Network, Entrance on, 77 Charter
Avenue, St. John's, NL A1A 1S6
