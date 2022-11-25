Submit Release
/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Government of Canada makes historic contribution to support Indigenous languages in the North/

Government makes historic contribution to Indigenous organizations and communities to revitalize Indigenous languages.

YELLOWKNIFE, NT, Nov. 24, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - On Friday, Michael V. McLeod, Member of Parliament (Northwest Territories), will announce significant funding to support Indigenous communities and organizations in Northwest Territories, Yukon and Nunavut. This funding will support efforts to reclaim, revitalize, maintain and strengthen Indigenous languages. He will make this announcement on behalf of the Minister of Canadian Heritage Pablo Rodriguez.

Following his remarks, Member of Parliament McLeod will be available for questions from the media.

These are the details:

DATE:
Friday, November 25, 2022
TIME:
1:30 p.m.
LOCATION:
Chief Drygeese Conference Centre
Yellowknives Dene First Nation
Dettah, Northwest Territories

