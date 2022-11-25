Submit Release
Hecla to Participate in Upcoming Conferences

Hecla Mining Company ((HL) announced today that representatives of the Company will present and participate at multiple investor conferences on Monday, November 28, 2022 and Wednesday, November 30, 2022. Details of the conferences are below.

Canadian Mining Symposium

Phillips S. Baker, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer, will have a fireside chat at 3:30 pm Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) and is on the Featured Panel at 4:50 pm GMT at the Northern Miner sponsored event at Canada House in London, UK on Monday, November 28, 2022.

Mines & Money London

Phillips S. Baker, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a keynote panel titled "Driving the Sustainable Development Goals in Mining" at the Mines & Money London Conference. The panel discussion is scheduled for Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at 2:00 pm GMT.

Scotiabank Mining Conference

Russell D. Lawlar, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Scotiabank Mining Conference in Toronto on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at 8:40 am Eastern Time.

BofA Securities Leveraged Finance Conference

Anvita M. Patil, Vice President – Investor Relations and Treasurer, will present at the BofA Securities Leveraged Finance Conference in Boca Raton, Florida on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at 9:30 am Eastern Time.

Presentation materials will be made available on the Company's website at www.hecla.com.

ABOUT HECLA

Founded in 1891, Hecla Mining Company ((HL) is the largest silver producer in the United States. In addition to operating mines in Alaska, Idaho, and Quebec, Canada, the Company is developing the Keno Hill mine in the Yukon, Canada, and owns a number of exploration and pre-development projects in world-class silver and gold mining districts throughout North America.

