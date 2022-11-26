Dark Analytics Market Size to Hit USD $1.1 Billion by 2026 | Exhibit a CAGR of 24.1% (2021-2026)

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Dark Analytics Market size is anticipated to surpass $1.1 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 24.1% from 2021 to 2026, according to the latest research study by IndustryARC. Dark Analytics refers to the use of “dark’ data to analyze and provide insights about customers, markets and organizations. Dark data refers the unused digital information. Consumers, employees and businesses provide information using various sources like social media, IOT, search results and financial transactions and so on. Using machine intelligence and AI the largely unusable data can be structured and put that in order to make it more usable. The primary end users belong to industries like Retail and E commerce, Financial Institutions, Energy, Healthcare, Governments and others. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Dark Analytics Market highlights the following areas –

• Extraction of valuable insights harnessed from dark data will boost the growth of dark data analytics.

• The competitive rivalry shown by various organisations enhances the growth of the Dark Analytics Market.

• In many organisations, large collections of both structured and unstructured data sit idle. The adoption of dark analytics will propel this usage.

Segmental Analysis:

• By Dimensions - Traditional unstructured data consists of think emails, messages, notes, documents, logs, notifications. They are text based and remain within the organisation. They are not used as they do not live in relational database, and tools required to leverage them do not exist. In these unstructured data, information on pricing, customer behaviour, and competitors are present that can be translated into data assets by multinational companies.

• By End-Use Industry- Retail sector is the major market for dark analytics. Many industry experts consider Dark Analytics to be used extensively for the entire length and breadth of the industry in the coming years. In recent years retailers have already begun experimenting different approaches to improve their customer’s digital experiences.

• By Geography - North America will dominate the Dark Analytics Market due to improved technologies to harness dark data. Europe and Asia Pacific will follow suit. Asia Pacific will show significant growth in the market due to the emergence of start-ups and the usage of analytics in enterprises in the region.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Large Dark Analytics Industry are -

1. IBM Corporation

2. SAP SE

3. Amazon Web Services

4. Micro Focus

5. Dell EMC

