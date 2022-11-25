The Best Christmas Adverts For The 2022 Holiday Season [DesignRush Spotlight]

Between November 1 and December 31, consumers are forecasted to spend an estimated $209.7 billion on online holiday shopping. DesignRush shares some of the best Christmas advertisements that mark the 2022 holiday season.

To mark the holiday season and create opportunities for both short-term sales and long-term brand building, companies have started investing in Christmas ads.

DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies, is keeping track of these advertisements and shares some of the best campaigns to see this holiday season.

1. Joy Is Made for Amazon's Holiday Campaign With Academy Award Winner Taika Waititi

This year's Amazon Christmas ad explores a heartwarming tale of how joy is made. The campaign is a 150-second video directed by academy award winner Taika Waititi.

2. Disney Launches "The Gift"— a Heartwarming Christmas Advert

Disney's Christmas campaign "The Gift" is actually the third and last installment in Disney's "From Our Family To Yours" series. The ad expresses a key message on the importance of family during a time of big changes.

3. Katy Perry Blasts Off Lego Christmas Campaign

Katy Perry took part in Lego's Christmas advert to help children spread holiday joy and deliver presents from an imaginary vehicle. This is the first time a celebrity has been featured in Lego's Christmas ads.

4. Subway and Publicis Wish Customers a "Merry Cookiemas" With Charming Christmas Campaign

Subway ANZ and Publicis Worldwide partnered to bring Santa Claus and the Easter Bunny together in this year's Christmas advertisement. The emotional 60-second spot titled "Merry Cookiemas" has the Subway cookie as the main character.

