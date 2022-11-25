Submit Release
News Search

There were 836 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 307,014 in the last 365 days.

Chestnut Hill Press: Popular Polish novelist Romuald Roman now in English

A flock of geese fly off to the right, entangled with the title, "Aldek's Bestiary"

Aldek's Bestiary published by Chestnut Hill Press LLC

A balding gentleman with bold, round glasses, wearing a red polo shirt, looks like he is speaking directly to you.

Popular Polish novelist Romuald Roman

An endangered Tatra mountain marmot, erect and alert, surveys his domain

The endangered Tatra marmot, from Aldek's Bestiary, Illustrated by Ted Heck

Stories about immigrants in America called “Dynamic… heartfelt and inviting” by Booklife, and Kirkus Reviews notes their “Wry wit.”

Literature and art remind us of our own folly, presumptions, selfishness and shortsightedness. What books, art and stories can also do is remind you of the joys and hope and beauty we share.”
— Barack Obama
PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fresh off the press, popular Polish author Romuald Roman’s collection Aldek’s Bestiary presents twenty-one short stories about life in socialist Poland and how an immigrant family embraces the American dream with all its imperfections.

Romuald Roman grew up under the thumb of incomprehensible Polish bureaucracy, but has lived in Philadelphia four decades, where his children were born and raised as Americans. He is in a unique position to grapple with the fraught and often absurd history of his native country in contrast to his adopted America, and he has the verbal wit to entertain us while sharing deep-felt truths.

Acknowledging the irrationality of the Soviet-controlled society of his youth and the tragedy of Polish history, Roman’s stories provide readers with deep-felt, amusing accounts of coming of age in a farcical society. ‘Aldek,’ the narrator and observer, diffuses his underlying angst with humor. His plots, impelled by self-delusion and emotional projection, ring true. The narratives are charming yet profound, touching on themes of how to lie, tell the truth, weave the absurd with the real, and blend fantasy with reality.

James Miller, chief editor at Chestnut Hill Press, remarks that “These stories introduce English language readers to one of the most entertaining authors to emerge in Poland in the last half century. We are delighted with early reviews and proud to bring Romuald Roman’s fiction to English language markets. In Fall 2023, we plan to publish his popular No Entry Zone. This riotous book is described as a ‘perfect satire on communist-era Poland’ in the Tatry Quarterly review of the original 2014 Polish edition. Aldek’s Bestiary and No Entry Zone, by a great Polish humorist, are aligned with the Chestnut Hill Press mission to bring readers the best of global literature, art, and music.”

Despite successfully publishing two novels and four collections of short stories in Poland, Aldek’s Bestiary is Roman’s first work to appear in the English language. Booklife by Publishers Weekly calls Aldek’s Bestiary “a dynamic short story collection, heartfelt and inviting” and Kirkus Reviews agrees it is ‘Lighthearted, displaying wry wit’.

Links:
Aldek’s Bestiary
Romuald Roman
Chestnut Hill Press

Contact:
Jim Miller
Jim@chestnuthillpress.com
+1 360-298-5428

James Miller
Chestnut Hill Press LLC
+1 360-298-5428
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other

Romuald Roman on how to be happy and virtuous

You just read:

Chestnut Hill Press: Popular Polish novelist Romuald Roman now in English

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Environment, Movie Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.