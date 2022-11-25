Global Performance Elastomers Market Projected Growth Until 2026
The Business Research Company's Performance Elastomers Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026
The Business Research Company's "Performance Elastomers Global Market Report 2022” forecasts the performance elastomers market is expected to grow from $12.72 billion in 2021 to $13.65 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.31%.The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The performance elastomers global market is expected to reach $19.47 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.28%.
Increasing demand in the automotive and transport industry is expected to propel the performance elastomers global market.
Performance Elastomers Market Trends
The development of eco-friendly high-performance elastomers is a key trend gaining popularity in the performance elastomer market. Due to the increased environmental concern, the elastomers market is witnessing the need for eco-friendly elastomer products. Sustainable and bio-based elastomers products are a critical component for achieving these objectives. Many companies operating in performance elastomers are developing eco-friendly and safe elastomers for their clients to strengthen their market position.
Performance Elastomers Market Overview
The performance elastomer market consists of sales of performance elastomers products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refers to polymers composed of repeated units of a single monomer or multiple monomers constructed with the help of long chains of atoms, mainly carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen. These performance elastomers are used in manufacturing industrial products, lubricants, molds, tires, vehicle parts, prosthetics, and others. Performance elastomers have a unique combination of high-temperature performance, durability, superior electrical insulating capabilities, and transparency.
Performance Elastomers Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:
Market Segmentation
By Type: Nitrile-Based Elastomers, Fluoroelastomers, Silicone Elastomers, Other Types
By End-Use Industry: Automotive And Transportation, Healthcare, Industrial Machinery, Building And Construction, Electrical And Electronics, Other End-Use Industry
By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.
Market Size Data
Forecast period: Historical and Future
By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.
By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.
Major market players such as Du Pont de Nemours, Arlanxeo, Zeon Chemicals LP, Solvay SA, Dow Corning Corporation, Wacker Chemie AG, Momentive Performance Materials Inc, 3M Company, Showa Denko, Mitsui Chemicals, JSR Corporation, Flexan LLC, Kg Kraiburg Tpe GmbH & Co Kg, Precision Polymer Engineering, Tosoh, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Lanxess and Lubrizol.
Performance Elastomers Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides in-depth performance elastomers market research.
