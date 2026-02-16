Banana Powder Market to Reach USD Billion by 2030 Driven by Food & Beverage Growth and Clean-Label Nutrition Trends

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The banana powder market has been experiencing notable growth recently, driven by increasing consumer interest and expanding applications across various industries. As demand continues to rise, this market is set to witness further expansion, supported by advancements in processing technologies and evolving preferences for natural and functional ingredients. Here is an in-depth look at the current market size, major growth drivers, regional outlook, and key factors shaping the future of the banana powder industry.

Market Size and Growth Projections of the Banana Powder Market

The banana powder market growth has seen significant enlargement in recent years. It is projected to increase from $1.3 billion in 2025 to $1.39 billion in 2026, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. This historical growth has been driven by the expansion of banana cultivation in tropical areas, adoption of advanced food drying technologies, an uptick in demand for processed fruit ingredients, steady availability of raw bananas, and growth in packaged food manufacturing sectors.

Looking ahead, the banana powder market is expected to maintain strong momentum and reach $1.78 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 6.2%. Factors contributing to this forecasted growth include rising demand for functional food ingredients, the growing popularity of online sales channels for food ingredients, increasing incorporation of banana powder in cosmetics and personal care products, improvements in drying and processing methods, and higher demand for natural sweeteners and flavors. Key trends during this period involve a surge in the use of freeze-dried banana powder, greater preference for natural food components, wider adoption of clean-label fruit powders, expanding utilization in nutritional products, and enhanced focus on prolonging shelf life and maintaining product quality.

Understanding Banana Powder and Its Uses

Banana powder is essentially a processed product made by drying ripe bananas and grinding them into a fine powder. This form preserves much of the original banana’s nutritional profile, including vitamins, minerals, and dietary fiber, along with its natural flavor. It serves as a versatile, natural ingredient in a range of food and beverage applications, including nutritional supplements, offering health benefits and functional versatility.

Key Factors Supporting Growth in the Banana Powder Market

The growth of the food and beverage industry is a central factor propelling the banana powder market forward. This sector comprises all organizations involved in producing, processing, distributing, and selling food and beverages for consumption. Growth in the food and beverage sector is influenced by consumer pricing pressures, economic stability, and increasing demand for transparency in food sourcing and contents. Many companies emphasize nutritional advantages in their marketing, appealing to health-aware consumers. Banana powder is rich in potassium, fiber, and vitamins and is increasingly used as a natural alternative to artificial sweeteners and flavorings.

To illustrate, in September 2024, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported that food spending accounted for 12.9% of total consumer expenditures, marking a 6.9% increase in 2023 following a 12.7% rise in 2022. This growth was fueled by higher costs for food consumed both at home (up 6.1%) and away from home (up 8.1%). These trends in food expenditure reflect the food and beverage sector’s expansion, which in turn supports the rising demand for banana powder.

Regional Outlook and Fastest Growing Markets in Banana Powder

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the banana powder market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market analysis encompasses key geographic areas such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, as well as the Middle East and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market trends and opportunities.

