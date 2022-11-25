Textile Dyes Market Growth Analysis, Latest Trends and Business Opportunities 2022 to 2026

Textile Dyes Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

Textile Dyes Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company's "Textile Dyes Global Market Report 2022” forecasts the textile dyes market is expected to grow from $8.18 billion in 2021 to $8.72 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.57%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The textile dyes market is expected to reach $11.25 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.59%.

The increased demand in the garment industry is expected to propel the textile dye market.

Textile Dyes Market Trends

New technology is a key trend gaining popularity in the textile dyes market. The textile dyes sector is constantly innovating and adopting new advanced dying technologies to become a more sustainable industry. The use of nanotechnology to create more scientific clothing, such as fire-repellent, self-cleaning, and water-repellent clothes, has resulted in significant advancement in the textile industry. These advancements in textile manufacturing technology will enable textile material and product dying markets to use more sustainable and advanced dying technology. Major companies operating in the textile dyes sector are focused on new technologies to sustain their position in the market.

Textile Dyes Market Overview

The textile dyes market consists of sales of textile dyes by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to colour compounds or substances used to colour fabric. Textile dyes are colourants that, when added to the material, give it a permanent colour that lasts through repeated use. The primary goal of dyeing is to apply uniform colour to the substrate (fibre, yarn, or fabric) while maintaining colour-fastness requirements for cloth.

Textile Dyes Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Segmentation

• By Dye Type: Direct, Reactive, VAT, Basic, Acid, Disperse, Other Dye Types

• By Fiber Type: Wool, Nylon, Cotton, Viscose, Polyester, Acrylic, Other Fiber Types

• By Application: Clothing & Apparels, Home Textiles, Industry Textiles

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as Archroma, Atul Ltd, Colorant Limited, Vipul organics Ltd, Zhejiang Runtu Co Ltd, DyStar Singapore Pte Ltd, LANXESS, Organic Dyes and Pigments, Kiri Industries, Huntsman International LLC, Colourtex, DEV COLOURS, and SA Robama.

Textile Dyes Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides in-depth textile dyes global market research. The market report analyzes textile dyes global market forecast market size, textile dyes global market segments, textile dyes global market growth drivers, textile dyes market growth across geographies, textile dyes market trends and textile dyes market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

