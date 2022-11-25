Low Voltage Cable Market To Hit $2.4 Bn by 2027 | Leading Companies Analysis like ABB, NKT, Prysmian Group, Nexans

Low Voltage Cable Market Global Report 2022-2027

One of the primary factors driving the market is the increasing demand for energy and the penetration of smart grid networks

The global low voltage cable market size reached US$ 102.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 150.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% during 2022-2027.

Year considered to estimate the market size:

• Base year of the analysis: 2021

• Historical period: 2016-2021

• Forecast period: 2022-2027

COVID-19 Impact: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Low Voltage Cable Market Application:

Low voltage cables represent structured wires that are utilized for transferring power to electrical equipment with a small voltage rating. They can be categorized into conductors, polyvinyl chloride (PVC) cables, cross-linked polyethylene (XLPE) cables, etc. These low voltage cable variants can handle 75 to 1500 volts of direct current and 50 to 1000 volts of alternating current. They are manufactured using solid aluminum and flexible copper conductors and are halogen-free and fire-resistant. Low voltage cable models ensure quicker data transfer, optimized usage of energy, and seamless operations. Consequently, they find widespread applications across various sectors, including oil and gas, mining, transportation, chemicals and petrochemicals, etc.

Low Voltage Cable Market Current Trends & Future Predictions:

The elevating demand for energy and the rising incorporation of smart grid networks across countries are among the key factors driving the low voltage cable market. Furthermore, the growing need for power generation, distribution, and transmission, on account of the increasing requirement for uninterrupted power supply among numerous industries, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, the emerging trend of utilizing renewable energy resources in the power generation process is also positively influencing the market growth. Moreover, the launch of favorable policies by government bodies aimed at expanding or upgrading the transmission and distribution (T&D) systems is further augmenting the global market. Additionally, the escalating urbanization and digitalization levels and the inflating need for efficient power transmission equipment that can be integrated with smart devices are expected to stimulate the low voltage cable market over the forecasted period.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Key Players Included in Global Low Voltage Cable Market Research Report:

• Prysmian Group

• Nexans

• General Cable

• ABB

• Sumitomo Electric Industries

• NKT

• Encore Wire Corporation

• Finolex Cables

• TE Connectivity

• Caledonian Cables

• Polycab Wires

• Leoni

• Southwire

• Wanda Group

• Hangzhou Cable

Market Segmentation of the Low Voltage Cable Market:

The report has segmented the global low voltage cable market on the basis of installation type, material, overhead product, underground product, end user and region.

Based on Installation Type:

• Overhead

• Underground

Based on Material:

• Copper

• Aluminum

Based on Overhead Product:

• Conductors

• Fittings and Fixtures

• Others

Based on Underground Product:

• PVC Cables

• XLPE Cables

• Cable Terminations

• Cable Joints

• Others

Based on End-User:

• Infrastructure

• Industrial

• Renewables

Geographical Analysis:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

