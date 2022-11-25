Global Smart And Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints

Smart And Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

As per The Business Research Company's "Smart And Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Global Market Report 2022”, the smart and mobile supply chain solutions market is predicted to reach a value of $20.15 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.98%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The smart and mobile supply chain solutions market is expected to grow to $31.73 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.02%. The increasing adoption of 5G networks is expected to drive the smart and mobile supply chain solutions market.

Key Trends In The Smart And Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market

The advancement in technology is the key trend gaining popularity in the smart and mobile supply chain solutions market. Companies in the market are focusing on integrating different technologies such as blockchain into smart and mobile supply chain solutions to increase transparency and improve efficiency. For instance, in 2019, International Business Machines (IBM), a US-based technology company, launched a new integrated supply chain suite embedded with Watson AI and IBM Blockchain. The platform connects to each supply chain's unique supplier ecosystem, delivering a secured, open platform with hybrid-cloud support that enables organizations to integrate their data and networks. The offerings are open to developers to help organizations make their supply chains more efficient and improve decision-making.

Overview Of The Smart And Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market

The smart and mobile supply chain solutions market consists of the sales of smart and mobile supply chain solutions by entities (manufacturers, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to generate information flow and decision-making across various supply chain partners. It also relates to the use of mobile applications and devices to enhance supply chain activities and, as a result, help businesses save money, improve supply chain responsiveness, and gain a competitive advantage. Smart and mobile supply chain solutions refer to an intelligent supply chain management system which is self-organizing and self-improving and is employed in the development of systems that enable total business visibility, supply synchronization, and inventory optimization in response to demand and manufacturing.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Solution: Transportation Management Systems (TMS), Warehouse Management Systems (WMS), Sourcing and Procurement, Supply Chain Planning (SCP), Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES)

• By Enterprise Size: Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

• By End-User: Retail and Consumer Goods, IT and Telecom, Manufacturing, BFSI, Government, Energy and Utilities, Healthcare, Transportation and Logistics, Other End-Users



• By Geography: The global smart and mobile supply chain solutions market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, JDA Software Group Inc, Manhattan Associates Inc, Epicor Software Corporation, IBM Corporation

