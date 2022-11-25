Global Flip Chip Motor Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints

Flip Chip Motor Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company's Flip Chip Motor Global Market Report 2022

As per The Business Research Company's "Flip Chip Motor Global Market Report 2022”, the flip chip motor market share is predicted to reach a value of $29.83 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.74%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The flip chip is expected to grow to $41.57 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.64%. The increase in sales of electronic products will propel the growth of the flip chips market during the forecast period.

Key Trends In The Flip Chip Motor Market

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the flip chip market. Companies in the flip chip market are focusing on developing technologies to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, In August 2021, ACM Research Inc, a US-based single-wafer wet cleaning equipment company, announced the launch of ACM’s Ultra ECP GIII plating tool to support wafer-level packaging (WLP) including, product offers for silicon carbide (SiC), gallium nitride (GaN), and gallium arsenide for compound semiconductors (GaAs). The tool can plate gold (Au) into backside deep hole processes with uniformity and step coverage.

Overview Of The Flip Chip Motor Market

The flip chip market consists of sales of flip chips by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used in the flip chip packaging process to link the chip and the substrate of a package carrier. Any surface of a flip chip can be interconnected, typically with copper, nickel, or soldered metal bumps. These bumps are installed on the die surface and aid in the electrical connection between the device and the box substrate. Flip chips are also known as direct chip attach where interconnecting dies such as semiconductor devices, IC chips, integrated passive devices and microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) are attached bond pad side down to a substrate or carrier. These have numerous benefits, such as lower cost, high packaging density, improved circuit reliability, and small dimensions.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Packaging Technology: 3D IC, 2.5D IC, 2D IC

• By Bumping Technology: Copper Pillar, Solder Bumping, Tin-Lead Eutectic Solder, Lead-Free Solder

• By Industry: Electronics, Heavy Machinery and Equipment, IT and Telecommunication, Automotive, Other Industries

• By Geography: The global flip chip motor market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as 3M Company, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Amkor Technology Inc, Apple Inc, Fujitsu Limited, Intel Corporation, IBM Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company

The market report analyzes flip chip motor global market size, flip chip global market trends, flip chip motor global market growth drivers, flip chip motor global market segments, flip chip motor global market major players, flip chip motor global market growth across geographies, and flip chip motor global market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

