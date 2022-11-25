What Do The Apes’ Marketplace and Blockchain App Factory’s Pre-made NFT Marketplace have in Common
The recent decision from the ApeDAO voting to choose an NFT marketplace gave a surprising choice that makes sense when thought deeply about. Here’s more.CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, November 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ApeCoin DAO, the community behind the famous ape PFP NFT collections from Yuga Labs, has recently decided to create an NFT marketplace for themselves through a voting session. It is important to note that the other choices in the referendum were OpenSea, the most popular NFT marketplace ever, and Magic Eden, a famous platform in the Solana network.
Instead, “The Apes,” as the community members are known, chose an independent solution provider to build a customized NFT marketplace to set sail in the NFT space. Although choosing between OpenSea and Magic Eden might look like making sense in the short term, this stunning choice has numerous benefits that will bear fruit in the long term.
Why Would The Apes Go with a Custom-made Platform Provider?
In the context of the newest Ape NFT marketplace, its provider is a startup offering Whitelabel NFT platforms similar to ones from Blockchain App Factory, a pioneer in such solutions. Speaking of Whitelabel solutions, we should remember that these platforms are developed and tested beforehand, with a crude design with space for modifications.
Also, framing rules for such a platform can be accomplished easily by the community. In the case of Yuga Labs’ newest idea, the provider had proposed to charge lower fees for sales and Web3 solutions to store NFT order books, ousting centralization of any degree in the process.
But, Why Should One Create A Separate NFT Marketplace?
In reference to the Ape community, creating an exclusive NFT marketplace was an absolute necessity. Remember that Yuga Labs is now more than just Bored Ape PFP NFTs, as the firm has now started exploring the metaverse with “The Otherside” and a native token, ApeCoin ($APE) with a market cap exceeding a billion dollars.
Also, its NFT collection has grown with other ape-themed NFTs such as Mutant Ape Yacht Club, Mutant Ape Serums, and Bored Ape Kennel Club. All in all, the ape community has evolved to become a world on its own, necessitating the requirement of a separate NFT marketplace.
Similarly, a business with a full-fledged presence in the Web3 realm can choose to operate its own NFT marketplace to maintain exclusivity and establish its prominence in the broader space. Such a move can also present an excellent opportunity for ventures not to depend on marketplace providers and possibly be part of mishaps, should they occur on those platforms.
They can also integrate these as part of their overall software cluster, making it possible to navigate from the marketplace to games or metaverse applications within a few clicks. Additionally, the freedom to include novel features can be accomplished using a custom-made NFT marketplace, which might not be possible when partnering with existing marketplace ventures.
Wait, Did We Say Whitelabel NFT Marketplaces? We Did!
You might remember how The Apes had chosen a Whitelabel NFT marketplace provider and also the name “Blockchain App Factory.” While Blockchain App Factory did not involve the ape community, it has been a firm offering prolific NFT marketplace solutions which can be readily launched.
The pre-made NFT marketplace platforms from Blockchain App Factory have provisions to include user-end features based on a business’s exclusive requirements. Also, some space is reserved for adding extra elements should the client’s vision demands them. These solutions’ pre-coded and pre-tested nature ensures that they are free from most faults, although basic tests are performed to ensure the perfect working of the platforms.
Speaking of Blockchain App Factory, the firm has been in the industry for over seven years, with a portfolio of more than 200 successful projects across the Web3 space. Its Whitelabel solutions for NFT marketplaces are cherished by numerous businesses worldwide, owing to their readiness and quickly-launchable nature.
The company’s focus on ensuring viable functionality while offering vibrant and eye-pleasing interfaces says much about its understanding of the Web3 consumer community. Its experts are well-versed in integrating NFT marketplaces across multiple prominent blockchains, including Ethereum, Polygon, BNB Chain, Harmony, and even the new-gen Astar Network.
Apart from customizable NFT marketplace solutions, Blockchain App Factory also offers solutions similar to popular NFT marketplace ventures and options for full-fledged development. The firm also excels in creating Web3 games, cryptocurrencies, crypto exchanges, crypto crowdfunding platforms, and metaverse applications. One should also note that it has teams providing marketing, consulting, supporting, and studio services to clients.
On that note, it might just be time for any business to delve into the Web3 space with an NFT marketplace, and opting for a Whitelabel solution could be the best if testing the virtual waters for the first time.
