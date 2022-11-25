Global Directed Energy Weapons Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints

Directed Energy Weapons Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

The directed energy weapons market share is predicted to reach a value of $4.40 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.33%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The directed energy weapons market is expected to reach $9.64 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 21.69%. The rising modernization and investment in military platforms drive the directed energy weapons market.

Key Trends In The Directed Energy Weapons Market

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the directed energy weapons market. The major companies operating in the directed energy weapons market focus on developing weapons integrated with artificial intelligence. Artificial intelligence will enable systems for comprehensive networking of command, control, and communication for weapons like hypersonic weapons. For instance, in June 2022, Chinese military researchers claimed to have created artificial intelligence technology that can predict a hypersonic glide missile's trajectory as it closes in on a target at a speed greater than five times the speed of sound.

Overview Of The Directed Energy Weapons Market

The directed energy weapons market consists of directed energy weapons by entities (manufacturers, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to a system that uses energy primarily as a direct means to disable, harm, or destroy enemy facilities, equipment, and troops. The directed energy weapons use technologies that focus electromagnetic energy or create atomic or subatomic particles. High-powered radio frequency or microwave devices, charged or neutral particle beam weapons and high-energy lasers are some of the direct energy weapons.

Market Segmentation

• By Product: Lethal Weapons, Non-Lethal Weapons

• By Technology: High Energy Laser, High Power Microwave, Electromagnetic Weapons, Sonic Weapons

• By End-User: Land, Airborne, Naval

• By Geography: The global directed energy weapons market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Company, Boeing, BAE Systems PLC, Textron Inc, Rheinmetall AG, L3Harris Technologies Inc, Moog Inc

Directed Energy Weapons Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides directed energy weapons global market forecast and in-depth directed energy weapons global market research. The market report analyzes directed energy weapons global market size, global directed energy weapons global market growth drivers, directed energy weapons global market segments, directed energy weapons market major players, directed energy weapons market growth across geographies, and directed energy weapons market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

