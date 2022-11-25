Poultry Disinfectant Global Market Estimated To Grow At A 7% Rate

Poultry Disinfectant Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

As per The Business Research Company's "Poultry Disinfectant Global Market Report 2022”, the poultry disinfectant market share is predicted to reach a value of $3.88 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.74%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The poultry disinfectant market is expected to grow to $5.11 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.10%. The high prevalence of infectious livestock diseases like avian influenza and fumigatus is expected to drive the poultry disinfectants market.

Key Trends In The Poultry Disinfectant Market

The poultry industry has seen a shift in the trend toward using biodegradable surface disinfectants to prevent chemical-related toxicity in recent years. Biodegradable surface disinfectants require less expensive and readily available raw materials. Companies are focusing on biodegradable alternatives owing to the consumer perceptions of toxicity in other synthetic formulations. For instance, in March 2020, Neogen, an India-based manufacturer and distributor of specialty chemicals, launched a Chlorinated Tray Wash EVO, a chlorinated, low-foaming cleaning compound designed for automatic tray washers to wash trays, plastic chick boxes, egg cases, and filler flats. The formulations of Chlorinated Tray Wash EVO are phosphate-free and biodegradable.

Overview Of The Poultry Disinfectant Market

The poultry disinfectant market consists of sales of poultry disinfectants by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for protecting poultry from infection and preventing disease transfer to people by the elimination of viruses, bacteria, fungus, and other pathogens in poultry production facilities and animal veterinarian clinics. Poultry disinfectants refer to chemical agents in poultry houses, which also aid in the control of disease outbreaks in poultry and the disinfection of the premises at the end of the process.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Iodine, Lactic Acid, Hydrogen Peroxide, Phenolic Acids, Peracetic Acid, Quaternary Compounds, Chlorine, Chlorine Dioxide, Chlorohexidine, Glut-quat Mixes

• By Form: Powder, Liquid

• By Application: Chicken, Duck, Goose, Other Applications



• By Geography: The global poultry disinfectant market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Neogen, GEA Group, Lanxess, Zoetis, Virox Technologies, CID LINES, Evans Vanodine, Krka, Diversey Holdings, Fink Tec GmbH, DeLaval, Evonik Industries, Kersia Group

