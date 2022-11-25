Electric Traction Motor Global Market Estimated To Grow At A 22% Rate

Electric Traction Motor Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Electric Traction Motor Global Market Report 2022”, the electric traction motor market is predicted to reach a value of $13.81 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.74%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The electric traction motor market is expected to grow to $30.59 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.99%. The rise in demand for electric vehicles will propel the growth of the electric traction motor market.

Key Trends In The Electric Traction Motor Market

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the electric traction motor market. While electric motors have been used for many years, there is still room for improvement in technology and energy efficiency. The market is witnessing the demand for emerging motor technology such as axial flux. These axial flux motors typically produce more torque per unit volume of motor than radial motors. Major companies operating in electric traction motors are focused on providing advanced electric traction motors to strengthen their market position. For instance, in July 2022, Mahle, a Germany-based automotive parts manufacturer, introduced SCT E-motor, a superior continuous torque (SCT) E-motors that can operate with maintaining high performance. This new motor is very compact and light in weight and has achieved this resilience through the innovative integrated oil cooling mechanism.

Overview Of The Electric Traction Motor Market

The electric traction motor market consists of the sales of electric traction motors by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refers to the electric motor used to propel electrically powered systems such as elevators, trolleybuses, conveyors, locomotives rails, and other electric controlled vehicle with electrical transmission systems. Electric traction motors generate power to turn the wheels transmitted to the wheels via the driving gear unit and axle. This electric traction motor helps in converting electrical energy to mechanical energy.

Electric Traction Motor Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Electric Traction Motor Market Segmentation

• By Type: AC, DC

• By Power Rating: Less Than 200 kW, Between 200 kW To 400 kW, More Than 400 kW

• By Application: Railway, Electric Vehicle, Elevators, Conveyors, Industrial Machinery

• By Industry Vertical: Chemical And Petrochemical, Oil And Gas, Energy And Power, Automotive, Food And Beverages, Healthcare, Other Industry Verticals

• By Geography: The global electric traction motor market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as ABB Ltd, Siemens AG, General Electric Company, CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd, CRRC Corporation Limited, Alstom SA, Traktionssysteme Austria (TSA) GmbH, Skoda Transportation AS, Robert Bosch GmbH

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Electric Traction Motor Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides in-depth electric traction motor global market research.

