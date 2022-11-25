Global Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market Growth Trajectory

Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Global Market Report 2022

As per The Business Research Company's "Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Global Market Report 2022”, the automotive adaptive cruise control market is predicted to reach a value of $18.18 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The automotive adaptive cruise control market is expected to grow to $27.06 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.5%. The rise in the number of road accidents is expected to propel the growth of the market going forward.

Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market Trends

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the automotive adaptive cruise control market. Major companies operating in the automotive adaptive cruise control market are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position. For instance, in January 2021, Volvo, a Sweden-based company that provides automotive adaptive cruise control, launched the 2020 Volvo S60 in India. The new 2020 Volvo S60 possesses the ‘Pilot Assist feature’ that provides driving safety and convenience. This advanced technological feature allows the car to maintain a consistent speed with other vehicles while also providing steering assistance and an automatic braking or accelerating system.

Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market Overview

The automotive adaptive cruise control market consists of sales of automotive adaptive cruise control systems by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to maintain adequate spacing between vehicles on the road, ensure road safety, avoid accidents, and enhance traffic flow. Automotive adaptive cruise control refers to a driver assistance technology that sets a maximum speed for vehicles and automatically slows the speed of the car when traffic is sensed in front of the vehicle. This device automatically adjusts a car's speed to reduce the driver's effort, and this technology allows the car to identify probable forward crashes and notify the driver.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market Segmentation

• By Component: LIN, CAN, ECU, MCU, Wire harness

• By Technology: RADAR Sensor, LIDAR Sensor

• By Mode Of Operation: Normal Adaptive Cruise Control System, Connected Adaptive Cruise Control System

• By Vehicle: Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle

• By Distribution Channel: OEM, Aftermarket

• By Geography: The global automotive adaptive cruise control market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Magna International Inc, Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Hitachi Ltd, Robert Bosch GmbH, Valeo SA, Hyundai Mobis, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Mando Corporation, Nidec Elesys America Corporation

