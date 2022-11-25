Global NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints

NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

As per The Business Research Company's "NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing Global Market Report 2022”, the NGS-based RNA-sequencing market is predicted to reach a value $2.21 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.57%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The NGS-based RNA sequencing market is expected to grow to $5.04 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.91%. The growth in precision medicine is driving the NGS-based RNA sequencing market.

Key Trends In The NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing Market

Strategic Partnership is a key trend in the NGS-based RNA sequencing market. Companies are entering into a partnership with NGS-based RNA sequencing companies to expand in new markets and leverage each other's resources. For instance, in May 2022, The Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, partnered with multiple industry and academic partners. The partnership aims to improve the capacity to swiftly respond to public health emergencies and develop a novel diagnostic capability that covers all recognized and emerging respiratory RNA viruses in a single test. In March 2020, Illumina Inc, a US-based biotechnology company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and biological function, partnered with IDbyDNA Inc. The partnership aims to give laboratories, and hospitals worldwide access to high-fidelity NGS analysis, interpretation, and reporting capabilities. The alliance hopes to enable the widespread distribution of NGS equipment, library prep, and other reagents. IDbyDNA Inc. is a US-based metagenomics technology company.

Overview Of The NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing Market

The NGS-based RNA-sequencing market consists of sales of NGS-based RNA-sequencing solutions and services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to identify and measure the amount of ribonucleic acid (RNA) present in a biological sample at a certain moment, using next-generation sequencing (NGS). The massively parallel sequencing technology known as "next-generation sequencing" (NGS) provides extremely high throughput, scalability, and speed. This approach can ascertain the nucleotide sequence of whole genomes or specific DNA or RNA portions.

NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Product And Service: Sample Preparation Products, Sequencing Platforms and Consumables, Sequencing Services, Data Analysis, Storage, and Management

• By Technology: Sequencing by Synthesis, Ion Semiconductor Sequencing, Single-molecule Real-time Sequencing, Nanopore Sequencing

• By Application: Expression Profiling Analysis, Small RNA Sequencing, De Novo Transcriptome Assembly, Variant Calling and Transcriptome Epigenetics

• By End User: Research & Academia, Hospitals & Clinics, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Other End Users



• By Geography: The global NGS-based RNA-sequencing market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Illumina, Thermo Fischer Scientific, Oxford Nanopore, Agilent Technologies Inc, BGI, PerkinElmer Inc, QIAGEN, Eurofins Scientific, F Hoffmann-La Roche

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The market report analyzes NGS-based RNA-sequencing global market size, NGS-based RNA-sequencing global market growth drivers, ngs-based rna-sequencing global market trends, NGS-based RNA-sequencing market segments, NGS-based RNA-sequencing market major players, NGS-based RNA-sequencing market growth across geographies, and NGS-based RNA-sequencing market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

