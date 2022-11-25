Polymerization Catalysts Market to Reach US$5.7 Billion by 2026: IndustryARC

Increasing the demand for polymerization catalysts as they are used in the production of polymers is estimated to grow the Polymerization Catalysts Market size

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Polymerization Catalysts Market size is forecast to reach $5.7 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2021-2026 due to various properties such as high strength, durability, and heat resistance polyolefins. Catalysts are used in the production of polymers such as polypropylene and linear low-density polyethylene. These polymers are used in building & construction, electrical & electronics, automobiles, and packaging due to their excellent durability, corrosion resistance, and low-cost results. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Polymerization Catalysts Market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-Pacific dominated the polymerization catalysts market due to increasing demand for polyethylene from the packaging sector in developing countries such as India, China, and others.

2. Zeigler Natta catalysts produce linear low-density polyethylene that makes it suitable for cable coverings due to its better toughness, flexibility, and stress-cracking resistance

3. Metallocene catalysts help in refining and designing the structure of polymers and give high impact strength and toughness which will boost the market of polymerization catalysts.


Segmental Analysis:

1. Ziegler-Natta catalysts segment held the largest share in the polymerization catalysts market in 2020 followed by metallocene catalysts due to widely used in the production of polymers. Ziegler-Natta catalysts produce polymer resins such as polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, and polyurethane.

2. Asia Pacific dominated the polymerization catalysts market in 2020 with 30%, owing to the increasing consumption of polyolefins such as polyethylene and polypropylene in emerging and developing countries. Polyolefins are widely used in the production of toys, textiles, electronics, and others.

3. Polyethylene application type held the largest share for the global polymerization catalysts market in 2020. Polymerization catalysts such as Zeigler-Natta catalysts, metallocene catalysts, and other catalysts are used to produce polyethylene such as low-density polyethylene, linear low density polyethylene, and high-density polyethylene.

4. The packaging segment held the largest share of the global polymerization catalysts market in 2020 and is growing at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period followed by automotive. Polymerization catalysts are used in the manufacturing of polyethylene such as linear low-density polyethylene, low-density polyethylene, and others which are used in the packaging of food & beverages, toys, electrical tools, automobile parts, and so on.


Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Polymerization Catalysts Industry are -

1. LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.
2. W. R. Grace and Co.
3. Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.
4. China Petrochemical Corporation
5. TOHO CO., LTD.


