With 6.52% CAGR, Thermal Flow Meter Market Size Worth US$880.5 Million by 2027

The thermal flow meter market is primarily driven by the growth of the oil and gas industry.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Thermal Flow Meter Market size is anticipated to surpass $880.5 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.52% from 2022 to 2027, according to the latest research study by IndustryARC. The mass flow of clean gases including air, nitrogen, hydrogen, helium, ammonia, argon, and other industrial gases is typically measured with thermal flow meters because thermal flow meters with data loggers can monitor compressed air consumption and waste. Thermal flow meters growing demand from the water and waste management industry is boosting its demand, which is further accelerating the growth of the thermal flow meter industry outlook. Furthermore, demand for technologically advanced thermal flow meters by end user industries is creating new opportunities for various players in the market there by increasing the thermal flow meter market share in the forecast period 2022-2027.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Thermal Flow Meter Market highlights the following areas –

• Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to dominate the thermal flow meter market, owing to the growing oil and gas, food and beverage, and such industries.

• The increasing need for continuous emissions monitoring systems is a significant driver driving the growth of the thermal flow meter market since continuous emissions monitoring systems are used to monitor, analyze, and report the required data on gas emissions regularly.

• The growing demand for highly technological thermal flow meters by various end-user sectors is creating new prospects for market growth.

Segmental Analysis:

• By Type - Based on product, insertion thermal flow meter segment is analyzed to grow with the highest CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Insertion thermal flow meter is a form of a temperature measurement instrument that measures heat transfer across a portion is an insertion thermal flow meter.

• By End-Use Industry- The oil and gas sector is anticipated to witness the fastest growth in the global thermal flow meter market with a CAGR of around 7.7% during 2022-2027. Thermal flow meters are widely utilized in oil and gas applications since thermal mass flow technology directly detects the flow of gases at the molecular level, it has become an industry standard for gas mass flow control.

• By Geography - Asia-Pacific region accounted for the largest share of around 33% in the global thermal flow meter market in 2021 and is also anticipated to have significant growth during the forecast period. In the Asia-Pacific region, the industrial sector such as oil and gas, waste and water, and other such industries are growing, owing to this it is expected that the demand for thermal flow meters will increase, which will further expand the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Large Thermal Flow Meter Industry are -

1. Emerson Electric

2. Bronkhorst

3. ABB LTD

4. Eldridge Products

5. Siemens AG

