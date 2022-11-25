Precious New Children's Book, We All Have Belly Buttons, Could Be An Instant Classic

Xulon Press presents adorable book sure to be read over, and over again

WILMINGTON, N.C., Nov. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Patrick Ballantine brings all people together with his simple and delightful story for children in We All Have Belly Buttons ($11.99, paperback, 9781662863547; $22.99, hardcover, 9781662863554; $5.99, e-book, 9781662863561).

Ballantine's refreshing children's book offers a message of kindness and respect which will be cherished for a lifetime. His premise is that despite our differences, we have one thing is common - "we all have belly buttons!" This is the chorus that will be joyously repeated with every turn of the page. It is an ideal book for parents, grandparents, and caretakers to spend quality reading time with youngsters. Kiddos will want to have this book read to them over and over again, and they will surely join in with the chorus.

"I was inspired to write this book when I was in the delivery room, as my wife gave birth to our daughter," said Ballantine. "Yes, babies are born every day, all over the world, but to a nervous dad-to-be, I thought it was a miracle. I had never seen an umbilical cord before and I was awestruck. Mesmerized, I was thinking about this literal life-line connection between mother and child. Then suddenly, snip! The cord was cut and tied into a little knot, which of course, would become my daughter's belly button. And guess what? We All Have Belly Buttons!"

Jason Velazquez's illustrations are colorful and bring the characters to life. Kids are seen on one page with their apparent differences, and the next page showing what they have in common - a belly button. Children will love it, and adults may reflect that from the mouth of babes we are all born in the image of God.

Patrick Ballantine and his sister were reared in Wilmington, North Carolina by loving parents. Ballantine went to church, school and played sports with kids of all shapes, sizes, and colors. Ballantine graduated from Cape Fear Academy, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and the University of Dayton School of Law. Ballantine is a former North Carolina State Senator and small business owner. As a State Senator for over a decade, Ballantine was a public servant who dealt with a variety of issues and sought ways to find solutions to bring people together. He and his wife, Lisa, live in Wilmington, NC with their son Augie and Westie dog, Coconut. They also have a daughter, Wilker, who lives in Texas with her husband Fisher.

