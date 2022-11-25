Submit Release
News Search

There were 847 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 306,925 in the last 365 days.

Temu's Great Winter Sale Offers Hottest Deals on Winter Essentials

BOSTON, Nov. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Temu is the online shopping app that offers the best deals on products you need when you need them.

With winter approaching, shop the extensive selection of winter essentials at www.temu.com or its mobile apps. With prices starting from just $0.99, there is something for everyone and every occasion at the Temu Great Winter Sale. Temu offers wholesale prices to retail buyers anywhere, anytime, in any quantity.

"Retailers charge full price for winter jackets when it's freezing and offer discounts when it's tee-shirt weather," said a Temu spokesman. "At Temu, we put consumers first, which means they get the best deals when they most need them."

Launched in September 2022, Temu has quickly gained a following among savvy consumers with an eye for quality and value. The Boston-based marketplace operator sources internationally for the best products from the most cost-efficient manufacturers, ensuring that customers get exceptional value on the widest selection of merchandise.

Part of Nasdaq-listed multinational commerce group PDD Holdings, Temu has access to the group's supply chain expertise and fulfillment network. It also benefits from the group's experience serving 900 million consumers globally. Temu now sells products across 250 categories, from clothing to furniture to pet supplies, bringing some of the best products in the world to consumers' doorsteps.

This winter, keep warm and cozy with the hottest deals on Temu.

About Temu:
Temu is an online marketplace offering quality merchandise from the world's top suppliers and brands to consumers at wholesale prices anytime, anywhere, and in any quantity. As a member of PDD Holdings PDD, Temu works closely with its global network of suppliers and logistics partners to create and curate quality products for consumers to enjoy the conveniences and comforts of life.

About PDD Holdings:
PDD Holdings PDD is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. PDD Holdings aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so local communities and small businesses can benefit from increased productivity and convenience through new opportunities.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/79c51fec-7588-408d-88e0-64aab27abf45


Contact (for media only): 
media@temu.com

You just read:

Temu's Great Winter Sale Offers Hottest Deals on Winter Essentials

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.