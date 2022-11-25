Marguerite Wonderland – Winter Flower Show 2022

MACAU, November 25 - To celebrate the return of Macao to the motherland, enrich the leisure life of the public, and increase characteristic tourism resources, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) will hold the Winter Flower Show 2022 under the theme of “Marguerite Wonderland” from 16 December 2022 to 1 January 2023. A series of mysterious gardens with a romantic atmosphere as the main theme and to be unfolded along visitors’ leisure-paced walks will be displayed at the main venue for flower exhibition in Avenida da Praia, Taipa. At the same time, marguerites (that is, oxeye daisies) and other festive flowers will be placed in the major parks and gardens, as well as green median strips across Macao, filling the city with festive atmosphere.

Marguerite, the theme flower of this year’s Winter Flower Show, has a wide range of varieties and vibrant colours. As the Year of the Rabbit in the lunar calendar arrives next year, the whole show will combine the ideas of rabbits and their wandering in a European-style garden to build a narrative environment. Among the flowers, visitors will find a series of interesting things related to the garden and rabbits. From the entrance to the centre, the layout highlights in order natural flower landscapes, transitional flower beds, and finally the neatly arranged and symmetrical manor maze, extending the route and greatly enhancing the fun of visiting the garden. The layers of viewing the flowers change from mystery at the entrance to discovery and openness along the indirect way into the maze for further exploration. The constantly changing settings improve visitors’ experience layer by layer. Horticultural designers have planted various “treasures” suitable for all ages in different corners of the flower show: various rabbit-shaped green plant sculptures, check-in spots, European-style arbours and seats, etc., allowing the public to discover different kinds of fun and enjoy the overflow of festive atmosphere during the visit.

About 38,000 pots of flowers will be displayed in the “Marguerite Wonderland” – Winter Flower Show 2022. During the show, IAM will also hold a number of marguerite-themed exhibitions and activities, such as photos and texts exhibition, photography competition, and flower-themed workshops. Residents and tourists are welcome to support and actively take part in the activities.