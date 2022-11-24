President departs for Navoi region

UZBEKISTAN, November 24 - On November 25, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev departed for Navoi region.
The President is expected to participate in a meeting of the regional council of people’s deputies, get acquainted with the activities of industrial enterprises, launch new projects, and hold a dialogue with people.
