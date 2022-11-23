Proposals for the electric vehicle industry development considered

UZBEKISTAN, November 23 - As previously reported, on October 10 this year, the Head of the state became familiar with a presentation on the development of the electric vehicle industry. Based on the instructions given at that time, proposals were prepared for organizing the production of electric vehicles and increasing the number of charging stations in Uzbekistan.

These proposals were discussed at a meeting chaired by the President.

Responsible persons noted the need for state support of the industry. In particular, it is planned to exempt electric vehicles manufactured in the country from the recycling fee, imported components and spare parts, equipment and raw materials for them – from customs duty. It is also proposed to allow investors to import a certain number of electric vehicles on preferential terms until production processes are fully established.

At the last presentation, the Head of the state noted the need for popularizing the use of electric vehicles and stimulating their purchase among the population. Taking this into account, it is envisaged that the state will compensate a certain part of the interest on the loan issued for the purchase of locally produced electric vehicles. In 2023-2025, support will also be provided for the purchase of electric vehicles by government agencies, hokimiyats and enterprises with a state share of more than 50 percent. Persons providing services for the transportation of passengers by electric vehicles will be granted a privilege for the payment of state duty for a license.

As is known, one of the raw materials necessary for the production of electric vehicles is copper. Copper clusters are being created in Uzbekistan. On their basis, the production of components for electric vehicles and charging stations will be deployed.

The main attention was paid to the issues of personnel training. It is planned to create a research laboratory on electric vehicles and their infrastructure at the Turin Polytechnic University, to send teachers and specialists to advanced training in developed countries.

At the meeting, responsible persons noted that as a result of these measures, it is possible to gradually establish the production of 15-25 thousand electric vehicles per year in the country.

The Head of the state emphasized that this direction should create competition in the automotive industry. Instructions were given to discuss the opportunities created with potential investors, based on their opinions and proposals to expand support measures, attract the private sector to the industry.

The Agency for Technical Regulation was tasked with implementing international standards for manufacturing electric vehicles and their components.

