Employee Monitoring Software Market Size to Boost $4.5 Billion By 2026 | CAGR 12.1% - IndustryARC

Employee Monitoring Software Market Drivers COVID-19 Impacting the Adoption of Work From Home Scenario

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Employee Monitoring Software Market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2021 to 2026 to reach $4.5 billion by 2026. The EMS solutions are majorly employed to monitor the incoming, outgoing mails, website usage, software installations, and so on. The growing digitalization and monitoring solution deployment is driving the rising penetration of the monitoring solutions, especially in SMEs which is set to be the key driving factor for the market. The numerous benefits and advancements associated with cloud technology, such as improved accuracy and performance, improved manageability, engagement tracking and less maintenance, efficient and cost-effective remote employee monitoring for end-users is driving the adoption of cloud based real time monitoring software solutions during the forecast period 2021-2026. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. SMEs hold the highest share in the market owing to the high adoption in the retail and logistics sectors.

2. North America dominated the market in 2020, owing to the high adoption of the advanced technologies in the companies.

3. The rapid increase in the number of organizations is set to drive the market for Employee Monitoring Software market during the forecast period.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Cloud based solutions are analysed to grow at highest rate of 15.1% during the forecast period through 2026 owing to the rising adoption of cloud-based solutions across the enterprise applications especially in IT and Telecom as well as BFSI markets.

2. The IT& Telecom is analysed to grow at highest rate of 15.0% during the forecast period 2021-2026 majorly attributed to the Work From Home scenario caused due to COVID-19. The significant rise of Work from home requirements have led to organizations increasing focus on adoption of employee productivity improvement solutions.

3. North America is the dominant region in 2020 with a market share of 34.1% owing to the demand for the advanced employee monitoring solutions in the region especially in retail and hospitality sectors. This region is followed by Europe and APAC in terms of market share.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Employee Monitoring Software industry are -

1. Symantec

2. OsMonitor

3. InterGuard

4. Sentry PC

5. Teramind

