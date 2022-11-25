Submit Release
Manelusi farewell visits Premier Suidani

Outgoing Commissioner Gabriel Manelusi introduced to Premier Suidani the workshop to establish the Provincial Peacebuilding, Prevention, and Rehabilitation Council (PPPRC) for MPG and Stakeholders in Auki.

CSSI outgoing Commissioner Gabriel Manelusi paid a courtesy visit to the Premier of Malaita Provincial on Monday 21st November, at the Provincial Headquarter in Auki.

The courtesy was purposely to introduce Premier Suidani and his Provincial Secretary on the arranged Provincial Peacebuilding, Prevention, and Rehabilitation Council (PPPRC) workshop on Tuesday 22nd.

Influential and well-disciplined Manelusi announced his retirement and formal departure from CSSI and farewell ceremony, which will be held on Friday 2nd December 2022.

In response, Honourable Premier Daniel Suidani welcomed and acknowledged the presence of the outgoing commissioner CSSI and his delegation for making the important courtesy visit to the Malaita Provincial Government.

Officers accompanying the Commissioner were the supervising Assistant Commissioner RRR Superintendent Lawrence Meke, Chairman Yellow Ribbon Project Inspector Jimmy Aega and RRR Adviser Anthony Maelasi.

The Auki Correctional Centre inmates also had the opportunity to bid him farewell and wishing him every success in his retirement and future endeavour.

The delegation returned to Honiara on Wednesday 23rd.

