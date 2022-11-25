Ebike Black Friday: Big Deals from Magicyclebike

Black Friday Deals from Magicycle Free Car Rack with the purchase of Cruiser Pro or Ocelot Pro Army Green Ocelot Pro

Magicycle has made full preparation for this shopping festival and many of our products are covered. Below are Black Friday deals from Magicycle.

ONTARIO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- It is already Black Friday week and we are so close to it. When people google ebike-related words like electric bikes, electric mountain bikes , full suspension ebikes, and something like that, they will find out many ebike brands have been fully prepared to give customers big discounts on selected electric bike models. So for anyone who is considering buying an ebike, whether it is for loved ones, or parents, basically, this holiday season is the one everyone should take full advantage of.And definitely, Magicycle has made full preparation for this shopping festival and many of our products are covered. Below are Black Friday deals from Magicycle:1. A free battery or car rack with the purchase of any combo-sale ebikesConsidering the various requirements of our customers, Magicycle has created quite a few combinations of ebikes, such as a step-thru Cruiser Pro plus a stey-over Cruiser Pro, an Ocelot Pro plus a Cruiser Pro, the combination of 2 Jaguarundi folding ebikes, etc. Now with the purchase of any of these combo sale ebikes, buyers could get a free battery or a car rack. It is the buyers' choice.Some people may know that Magicycle has only one kind of battery. When it comes to purchasing one of those combinations that contain 2 different models, it is still the buyers' choice to choose between 2 kinds of batteries. For example, while purchasing the combination of a Cruiser Pro plus an Ocelot Pro, they can select a Cruiser Pro 20Ah battery or an Ocelot Pro 20Ah battery.Also, if buyers got a truck and love to travel with ebikes, then they could select the car rack. With a maximum payload of 145 lbs, it is firm and durable. 2 Ebikes are accepted on it. No matter how fast people drive and how hard they swing their cars, they are going to fall off easily.LINK: https://www.magicyclebike.com/category/combo-sale 2. A Free Battery with the purchase of a Cruiser Pro or an Ocelot ProNow both Cruiser Pro and Ocelot Pro are at a discounted price. And with the Black Friday sale, buyers could get a free battery by purchasing any of these 2 models. If they are by any chance planning to purchase them, it will be an opportunity they don’t want to miss to get a free battery worth $699.Moreover, if buyers purchase any of these 2 models, they will come with many accessories, saving them a lot of money, including a front basket, a front light, a helmet, a pair of rear mirrors, etc. All of these accessories are necessary while going out for ebike rides.Cruiser Pro and Ocelot Pro are 2 of the best models from Magicycle. They both are equipped with 20Ah large batteries and hydraulic disc brakes, which are significant for anyone who wants to improve the riding experience. Considering an extra free battery, grabbing one of them could be one of the biggest deals from Magicycle.LINK: 1. https://www.magicyclebike.com/category/magicycle-ocelot-pro 2. https://www.magicyclebike.com/category/magicycle-cruiser-pro 3. $30 off accessory orders of over $200According to market needs, Magicycle has released all kinds of accessories for diverse ebike riding scenarios. Even though we got so many free accessories for any purchase of our ebikes, ebike lovers might still need to buy some other accessories. Luckily, they can get $30 off for any accessory orders of over $200.2-Year WarrantyAnother reason why ebike lovers should choose Black Friday deals on Magicycle is the 2-year warranty. All ebikes for sale from Magicycle are covered against manufacturing defects. Frames, batteries, and other parts and components are also included in a limited warranty. So they should never worry about what they should do if there is something wrong with their bikes, Magicycle gets every customer covered all the way before and after the sale.DETAIL: https://www.magicyclebike.com/support/info/warranty

