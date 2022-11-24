Ride-hailing, food-delivery workers, have your say

CANADA, November 24 - App-based ride-hailing and food-delivery workers in the Lower Mainland can provide input on the nature of their work during in-person roundtable meetings.

Workers are invited to provide insight on the work they do, their working conditions, the benefits and challenges of this work and any employment-standards-related changes they would like to see.

Workers in the Lower Mainland who drive or deliver for app-based companies, either as their primary source of income or to supplement their income, are invited to participate in the following sessions:

Abbotsford

Monday, Nov. 28, 2022 – for ride-hailing and food-delivery workers

Noon to 1:30 p.m.

Sikh Temple

33089 South Fraser Way

Richmond

Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022 – for ride-hailing and food-delivery workers

Noon to 1:30 p.m.

Kwantlen Polytechnic University

8771 Lansdowne Rd.

Melville Centre, Room 2550A

Vancouver

Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022 – for ride-hailing and food-delivery workers

Noon to 1:30 p.m.

ISSofBC Welcome Centre, Room 203

2610 Victoria Dr.

Vancouver

Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022 – for food-delivery workers only

2:30-3:30 p.m.

S.U.C.C.E.S.S. Head Office

28 West Pender St.

Surrey

Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 – for ride-hailing workers only

Noon to 1:30 p.m.

ISSofBC Welcome Centre

305 - 10334 152A Street

To register for one of these discussions, ride-hailing and food-delivery workers can send an email to: precariousworkstrategy@gov.bc.ca

Comments can be sent to the same email address.

These roundtables are part of a provincewide precarious-work strategy led by Adam Walker, Parliamentary Secretary for the New Economy. Government is reviewing issues with gig work to ensure that appropriate employment standards are in place.

For workers not able to attend the in-person discussions, an online survey has been launched and a virtual event is coming soon. The survey is here: https://engage.gov.bc.ca/gig

Quick Facts:

Gig work is income-earning activity outside of standard, long-term employer-employee relationships.

In 2019, Statistics Canada estimated about one in 10 Canadians in the workforce (1.7 million people) were gig workers in 2016, up from about one in 20 workers in 2005.

Currently, many app-based workers are paid only for “active time” and may earn less than minimum wage for a shift.

Companies often treat app-based ride-hailing and food-delivery workers as independent contractors, and not as employees entitled to B.C.'s minimum employment standards.

Learn More:

To learn more about the gig worker engagement, visit: www.gov.bc.ca/gigworkconsultation