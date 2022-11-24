Announcing the Release of a New Book Series for Girls - Auntie Diva’s School of Charm: Forever Friends
‘Dare to be bold, different, and always kind™’ … that’s The Diva Doctrine™ and my message for young ladies 7 to 12 years old.”CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With etiquette classes drawing millions of adults, it’s time to teach the finer points of proper social graces to the next generation. Danielle Forsgren, author of Auntie Diva’s School of Charm: Forever Friends, declares “‘Dare to be bold, different, and always kind™’ … that’s The Diva Doctrine™ and my message for young ladies 7 to 12 years old.”
Ms. Forsgren knows proper etiquette since she was born and raised in the fourth generation of a proper English theatrical family. As a classically trained singer, she traveled the world performing, then devoted the next 25 years to teaching young singers while continuing to perform in venues, including the world premiere of How the Grinch Stole Christmas, at the Old Globe Theatre in San Diego, CA, for 8 seasons.
Pre-Teen and Teen Appeal Captures Adult Interest as Well
In a fun and chatty way, the title character in this book, Auntie Diva, Headmistress of the School of Charm, encourages young women today to develop their own personal style and grace. Ms. Forsgren emphasizes the importance of kindness to others, friendship building, confidence, courtesy, respect for others’ beliefs, celebrating our differences … in short, etiquette education in appropriate behavior and clothing for all occasions. The book features 6 students in a boarding school from a variety of geographic and personal backgrounds, along with their teachers, Miss Hazel, and Auntie Diva.
Online Reinforcement
“Auntie Diva’s School of Charm: Forever Friends”, which features a Glossary for expanding the vocabulary of the readers, is broadened by an online presence featuring reminders, recipes, art and craft projects, shopping and more at www.auntiediva.com.
Published by Waterside Productions (www.waterside.com), the book can be purchased in paperback or downloaded at www.amazon.com, www.barnesandnoble.com, and www.walmart.com, as well as signed copies at www.auntiediva.com .
AMAZON Reviews:
“In the spirit of Eloise, Madeline, and Fancy Nancy...with a little Mame thrown in... With a special message, "Dare to be BOLD, DIFFERENT, and ALWAYS KIND"
“Reminds me of Harry Potter, a pink version, a whimsical coming of age story with great positive messages along the way as you arrive on Crowne Island.”
“I purchased this book for my daughter, I found myself reading the book in one sitting before giving it to her. My daughter loved it as much as I did.”
“What a beautiful journey and so much fun throughout the entire book. We rarely hear of these types of schools for girls anymore. The lessons of respect, culture, courtesy and giving back to our society were all taught with love and care.”
For a review book copy, more information, or on an online or in-person interview with the author Danielle Forsgren, contact:
Danielle Forsgren, Phone or Text: 619-417-8319, Email: D@DATimail.com
