Valsoft Acquires DP Solutions Inc.

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / November 24, 2022 / Valsoft Corporation Inc. ("Valsoft"), a Montreal-based company specializing in the acquisition and development of software companies in vertical markets, is pleased to announce the acquisition of DP Solutions Inc. ("DPSI"), a leading North American Computerized Maintenance Management Software (CMMS)/Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) software provider.

DPSI was founded in 1986, with the purpose of empowering manufacturers, distributors and facility managers to improve maintenance operations and realize significant efficiencies. DPSI's flagship maintenance products, PMC and iMaint, provide clients many enhanced features and options for all size maintenance organizations, including data mining with dashboards and KPIs, and integration with other systems. Versions are available for both cloud-hosted and on-premises implementation at client sites. DPSI's customers have come to rely on these products, to improve their day-to-day operations and increase their assets' throughput.

"I could not have asked for a better partner than Valsoft in continuing DPSI's evolution in the maintenance management arena, for both our customers and staff. We look forward to the continued growth of our products and services, and additional opportunities provided by a global company such as Valsoft," stated Carol Owens, DPSI's President.

"DPSI is a fantastic addition to Valsoft, with a vast and loyal customer base, including some of North America's largest manufacturers and distributors. We foresee significant synergies with our existing manufacturing vertical businesses," said Michael Assi, CEO of Aspire Software, the operating group at Valsoft. "Together with DPSI's experienced management team and staff, we will build upon DPSI's legacy and strong relationships within the industry to further grow the business and continue to innovate."

About DPSI

Since 1986, DPSI has provided industry-leading computerized maintenance management software for over 6,000 companies and 50,000 users in over 50 countries, including more than 400 of the Fortune 500 companies. Headquartered in Greensboro, NC and with offices in Canada, DPSI's customer base includes Coca-Cola Bottling, FedEx Ground, Volvo Trucks, and other organizations both large and small.

About Valsoft Corporation

Valsoft Corporation acquires and develops vertical market software companies through which each business can deliver the best mission-critical solutions for customers in their respective industry or niche. A key tenet of Valsoft's philosophy is to invest in well-established businesses and foster an entrepreneurial environment that shapes a company into a leader in its respective industry. Unlike private equity and VC firms, Valsoft does not have a predefined investment horizon and looks to buy, hold, and create value through long-term partnerships with existing management and customers.

Valsoft was represented by General Counsel David Felicissimo.

For more information about the companies, please visit https://www.dpsi.com/ and www.valsoftcorp.com.

Media contact information:

Joey Strizzi

Director of Communications and Public Relations

Valsoft Corporation

j.strizzi@valsoftcorp.com

Mobile: 514-258-0256

SOURCE: Valsoft Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com: