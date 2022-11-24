NOTICE TO THE MEDIA - The Government of Canada will hold a news conference on coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health and Government of Canada officials will provide an update on COVID-19 and be available to address other public health concerns.
Date
November 25, 2022
Time
9:00 AM (EST)
Location
The event will be held in person at:
Sir John A. Macdonald Building,
144 Wellington Street, Ottawa
Participation in the question and answer portion of this event is in person or via Zoom, and is for accredited members of the Press Gallery only. Media who are not members of the Press Gallery may contact pressres2@parl.gc.ca for temporary access.
A teleconference line is also available for listening to the event:
Toll-free dial-in number (Canada/US):
1-866-206-0153
Local dial-in number:
613-954-9003
Participant passcode: 5766168
NOTE: To help ensure optimal simultaneous interpretation sound quality, journalists are encouraged to use a microphone (headphones/headset) or, when possible, a landline, and to avoid using speaker mode if queuing up for questions.
