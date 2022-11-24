Submit Release
NOTICE TO THE MEDIA - The Government of Canada will hold a news conference on coronavirus disease (COVID-19)

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health and Government of Canada officials will provide an update on COVID-19 and be available to address other public health concerns.

Date
November 25, 2022

Time
9:00 AM (EST)

Location

The event will be held in person at:

Sir John A. Macdonald Building,
144 Wellington Street, Ottawa

Participation in the question and answer portion of this event is in person or via Zoom, and is for accredited members of the Press Gallery only. Media who are not members of the Press Gallery may contact pressres2@parl.gc.ca for temporary access.

A teleconference line is also available for listening to the event:

Toll-free dial-in number (Canada/US):
1-866-206-0153

Local dial-in number:
613-954-9003

Participant passcode: 5766168

NOTE: To help ensure optimal simultaneous interpretation sound quality, journalists are encouraged to use a microphone (headphones/headset) or, when possible, a landline, and to avoid using speaker mode if queuing up for questions.

SOURCE Health Canada

