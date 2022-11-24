Vanilla and Vanillin Market Size, Industry Overview, Trends, Latest Insights and Business Opportunities 2022-2027

The Vanilla and Vanillin Market is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 6,629.10 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.10% during 2022-2027.

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Vanilla and Vanillin Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global vanilla and vanillin market size reached US$ 5,277.70 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 6,629.10 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.10% during 2022-2027.

Global Vanilla and Vanillin Market Overview:

Vanilla is a dried, cured flavoring component derived from the fruit pods of green-stemmed climbing perennial of the genus vanilla that is considered a member of the orchid family. On the other hand, vanillin (C8H8O3) is a crystalline phenolic aldehyde that is synthesized or extracted from vanilla beans. These intensely aromatic substances possess antioxidant, antibacterial, antimutagenic, bioactive, and anti-inflammatory properties that normalize immune response and improve overall health. As a result, vanilla and vanillin find extensive application in a range of confections, chocolates, ice creams, cakes, incense, flavorings, perfumes, candles, and air fresheners.

Global Vanilla and Vanillin Market Trends:

The extensive utilization of vanilla and vanillin across various industrial verticals as a flavoring agent is primarily driving the market towards growth. Such products are widely incorporated in candies, ice creams, pastries, soft drinks, and confectionaries to enhance their overall odor and flavor profile. Furthermore, the increasing product demand amongst manufacturers to mask the bitterness of protein in high-protein nutritional beverages and formulate pineapple, cherry, and banana flavors is favoring the market growth. Moreover, a rising preference for vanilla and vanillin amongst health-conscious consumers due to their low-calorie content is propelling the market growth. Besides this, the growing need for vanilla-infused personal care and cosmetic products, such as perfumes, soaps, and shampoos, and the rising item blending in the pharmaceutical industry to mask the pungent odor and enhance the flavor of medicines are positively stimulating the market growth.

Vanilla and Vanillin Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the vanilla and vanillin market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Solvay

Apple Flavor & Fragrance Group

Evolva

Advanced biotech

Jiaxing Zhonghua Chemical Co., Ltd.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global vanilla and vanillin market on the basis of product type, application, raw materials, end-use and region.

Breakup by product type

Madagascar Bourbon

Mexican Vanilla

Indonesian Vanilla

Tahitian Vanill

Natural Vanillin

Synthetic Vanillin.

Breakup by application

Food and Beverages

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Breakup by raw materials

Lignin

Guaiaco

others (rice bran, clove oil, pine bark, etc

Breakup by end-use:

Breakup by Region:

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Peru, Others)

Middle East and Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, United Arab Emirates, Others)

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

