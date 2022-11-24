Electric Motor Market Size Worth US$ 140.85 Billion by 2027 | Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.25%

The global electric motor market size reached US$ 108.8 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 140.85 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.25% during 2022-2027.

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Electric Motor Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global electric motor market size reached US$ 108.8 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 140.85 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.25% during 2022-2027.

The global electric motor market reached a value of US$ 108.8 Billion in 2021. Electric motors are electro-mechanical machines that work on the principle of electromagnetic induction. Compared to a fossil-fuel engine, electric motors offer better cost-effectiveness, consume lesser energy, require lower maintenance, provide higher endurance for fluctuating voltages, etc. As a result, electric motors find widespread applications across diverse industries ranging from automobiles to oil and gas, where they are installed in machine tools, compressors, electric cars, industrial fans, etc.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Electric Motor Market Trends:

The expanding industrial automation and urbanization levels across the globe are among the key factors driving the electric motor market. Besides this, the emerging trend of using electric-powered motors as an alternative to gas turbines in large manufacturing plants is also positively influencing the market growth. Additionally, the growing usage of heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning (HVAC) appliances in industrial, commercial, and residential spaces is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the elevating focus towards adopting vehicles powered by renewable sources to reduce the usage of fossil fuels is further catalyzing the product demand. In line with this, the launch of numerous policies by the government bodies aimed at popularizing the usage of electric vehicles to reduce carbon emissions is expected to drive the electric motor market in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being.

ABB Group

Siemens Ag

WEG SA

TECO

Regal Beloit Corporation

Nidec Corporation.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has categorized the market based on motor type, voltage, rated power, magnet type, weight, speed, and application.

Breakup by Motor Type:

AC Motor

Induction AC Motor



Synchronous AC Motor

DC Motor

Brushed DC Motor



Brushless DC Motor

Others

Breakup by Voltage:

Low Voltage Electric Motors

Medium Voltage Electric Motors

High Voltage Electric Motors

Breakup by Rated Power:

Fractional Horsepower Motors

Fractional Horsepower (< 1/8) Motors



Fractional Horsepower (1/8 - 1/2) Motors



Fractional Horsepower (1/2 - 1) Motors

Integral Horsepower Motors

Integral Horsepower (1 - 5) Motors



Integral Horsepower (10 - 50) Motors



Integral Horsepower (50 - 100) Motors



Integral Horsepower (>100) Motors

Breakup by Magnet Type:

Ferrite

Neodymium (NdFeB)

Samarium Cobalt (SmCo5 and Sm2Co17)

Breakup by Weight:

Low Weight Motors

Medium Weight Motors

High Weight Motors

Breakup by Speed:

Ultra-High-Speed Motors

High-Speed Motors

Medium Speed Motors

Low Speed Motors

Breakup by Application:

Industrial Machinery

HVAC

Transportation

Household Appliances

Motor Vehicles

Aerospace

Marine

Robotics

Others

Breakup by Region:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=937&flag=C

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

