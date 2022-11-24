Electric Motor Market Size Worth US$ 140.85 Billion by 2027 | Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.25%
The global electric motor market size reached US$ 108.8 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 140.85 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.25% during 2022-2027.
According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Electric Motor Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global electric motor market size reached US$ 108.8 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 140.85 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.25% during 2022-2027.
In this report you will get detailed analysis of the market, growth analysis graphs, historical period analysis, forecast period analysis, major market segmentation, top leading key players of the market, table of content, list of figures, and list of tables.
The global electric motor market reached a value of US$ 108.8 Billion in 2021. Electric motors are electro-mechanical machines that work on the principle of electromagnetic induction. Compared to a fossil-fuel engine, electric motors offer better cost-effectiveness, consume lesser energy, require lower maintenance, provide higher endurance for fluctuating voltages, etc. As a result, electric motors find widespread applications across diverse industries ranging from automobiles to oil and gas, where they are installed in machine tools, compressors, electric cars, industrial fans, etc.
Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/electric-motor-market/requestsample
Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Electric Motor Market Trends:
The expanding industrial automation and urbanization levels across the globe are among the key factors driving the electric motor market. Besides this, the emerging trend of using electric-powered motors as an alternative to gas turbines in large manufacturing plants is also positively influencing the market growth. Additionally, the growing usage of heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning (HVAC) appliances in industrial, commercial, and residential spaces is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the elevating focus towards adopting vehicles powered by renewable sources to reduce the usage of fossil fuels is further catalyzing the product demand. In line with this, the launch of numerous policies by the government bodies aimed at popularizing the usage of electric vehicles to reduce carbon emissions is expected to drive the electric motor market in the coming years.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being.
- ABB Group
- Siemens Ag
- WEG SA
- TECO
- Regal Beloit Corporation
- Nidec Corporation.
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has categorized the market based on motor type, voltage, rated power, magnet type, weight, speed, and application.
Breakup by Motor Type:
- AC Motor
- Induction AC Motor
- Synchronous AC Motor
- DC Motor
- Brushed DC Motor
- Brushless DC Motor
- Others
Breakup by Voltage:
- Low Voltage Electric Motors
- Medium Voltage Electric Motors
- High Voltage Electric Motors
Breakup by Rated Power:
- Fractional Horsepower Motors
- Fractional Horsepower (< 1/8) Motors
- Fractional Horsepower (1/8 - 1/2) Motors
- Fractional Horsepower (1/2 - 1) Motors
- Integral Horsepower Motors
- Integral Horsepower (1 - 5) Motors
- Integral Horsepower (10 - 50) Motors
- Integral Horsepower (50 - 100) Motors
- Integral Horsepower (>100) Motors
Breakup by Magnet Type:
- Ferrite
- Neodymium (NdFeB)
- Samarium Cobalt (SmCo5 and Sm2Co17)
Breakup by Weight:
- Low Weight Motors
- Medium Weight Motors
- High Weight Motors
Breakup by Speed:
- Ultra-High-Speed Motors
- High-Speed Motors
- Medium Speed Motors
- Low Speed Motors
Breakup by Application:
- Industrial Machinery
- HVAC
- Transportation
- Household Appliances
- Motor Vehicles
- Aerospace
- Marine
- Robotics
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- Asia-Pacific
- North America
- Europe
- Middle East and Africa
- Latin America
Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=937&flag=C
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2016-2021)
- Market Outlook (2022-2027)
- Market Trends
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- Impact of COVID-19
- Value Chain Analysis
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Related Reports by IMARC Group:
Compressor Rental Market: https://bit.ly/3GJPby6
Heat Pumps Market: https://bit.ly/3EYuHjN
About Us:
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Media Contact
Company Name: IMARC Group
Contact Person: Elena Anderson
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1-631-791-1145
Address:30 N Gould St Ste R
City: Sheridan
State: WY
Country: United States
Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com
Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Electric Motor Market Size Worth US$ 140.85 Billion by 2027 | Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.25%