Uzbek Deputy FM meets with the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Morocco

UZBEKISTAN, November 23 - On November 23, within the framework of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations 9th Global Forum in the city of Fez, Morocco, a meeting was held between the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan Furkat Sidikov and the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Morocco Nasser Bourita.

The parties discussed the prospects for the development of mutually beneficial cooperation in the political, trade, economic, cultural, humanitarian and tourism sectors.

It was emphasized that the current volume of trade does not correspond to the existing potential of the two countries.

Source: UzA

