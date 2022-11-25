Submit Release
News Search

There were 821 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 307,171 in the last 365 days.

Canada Outreach Pharmacy Program Extends Pharmacy Tourism Contract with State of Utah Public Employees Health Program

PEHP achieves significant cost savings on prescription medication by using Canada Outreach Pharmacy Program's Tourism model for their public employee members.

VANCOUVER, CANADA, November 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canada Outreach Pharmacy Program (COPP) announced its services have been extended by the State of Utah Public Employees Health Program (PEHP). COPP has been providing a comprehensive Pharmacy Tourism solution available to the PEHP public employee members since 2019. COPP is proud to have maintained their 100% satisfaction rating with PEHP members.

Canada Outreach Pharmacy Program has been servicing Canadians and Americans for their medication needs since 2002. Canada Outreach Pharmacy Program now also provides direct home delivery of lower-cost medications including Canadian Generics through its e-commerce platform at canadaoutreachpharmacy.com

Canada Outreach Pharmacy Program CEO Yasmin Rahman says: "We are excited to continue providing services to PEHP and we are another step closer to my vision of having affordable medication available to all North Americans as a basic human right". Yasmin is an innovator in patient care and has been for the past 30 years.

Media Relations
Canada Outreach Pharmacy Program
+1 877-221-2228
email us here

You just read:

Canada Outreach Pharmacy Program Extends Pharmacy Tourism Contract with State of Utah Public Employees Health Program

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.