Canada Outreach Pharmacy Program Extends Pharmacy Tourism Contract with State of Utah Public Employees Health Program
PEHP achieves significant cost savings on prescription medication by using Canada Outreach Pharmacy Program's Tourism model for their public employee members.VANCOUVER, CANADA, November 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canada Outreach Pharmacy Program (COPP) announced its services have been extended by the State of Utah Public Employees Health Program (PEHP). COPP has been providing a comprehensive Pharmacy Tourism solution available to the PEHP public employee members since 2019. COPP is proud to have maintained their 100% satisfaction rating with PEHP members.
Canada Outreach Pharmacy Program has been servicing Canadians and Americans for their medication needs since 2002. Canada Outreach Pharmacy Program now also provides direct home delivery of lower-cost medications including Canadian Generics through its e-commerce platform at canadaoutreachpharmacy.com
Canada Outreach Pharmacy Program CEO Yasmin Rahman says: "We are excited to continue providing services to PEHP and we are another step closer to my vision of having affordable medication available to all North Americans as a basic human right". Yasmin is an innovator in patient care and has been for the past 30 years.
Media Relations
Canada Outreach Pharmacy Program
+1 877-221-2228
email us here