Draadloos Alarm Systeem Introduces the Revolutionary Ajax Alarm Systeem

Providers of state-of-the-art security solutions, Draadloos Alarm Systeem, announce the introduction of the groundbreaking wireless security systems from Ajax.

Draadloos Alarm Systeem has introduced the Ajax Alarm System to its customers, a move that reiterates the company’s commitment to enhancing the security of their customers as well as their properties. Described as “the next generation wireless security systems,” the Ajax Alarm Systeem is designed with a wide range of features and functionalities, offering the latest technologies in the industry to users.

The global alarm monitoring market size is projected to grow from $47.2 billion in 2021 to over $60.4 billion by 2028, according to a report by Facts & Factors, as businesses and families beef up their security systems for optimal protection. The increasing rate of burglaries in different parts of the world has become worrisome, especially after the pandemic. Consequently, it is imperative for people to enhance the security infrastructure of their homes using the latest systems on the market. However, the difficulty in installing a wired alarm system, particularly in an existing home has paved the way for wireless solutions. Consequently, Draadloos Alarm Systeem is looking to bring the best solutions to customers in the Netherlands and other parts of the world with the introduction of Ajax Alarm Systeem.

As an Ajax-authorized installer, the team at Draadloos Alarm System will be bringing its expertise to the fore to enable customers to enjoy the tested and trusted wireless alarm system. The Ajax alarm system comes with different types of sensors that can be registered on the Ajax hub, enabling users to control doors and activities inside while remaining connected to the outside world. The all-inclusive wireless alarm system has a user-friendly mobile app to enable users to control it and adjust settings anywhere, anytime while also connecting families, friends, neighbors, or even an emergency room to the system to notify them of an emergency via a push message, SMS or a phone call.

To learn more about the Ajax Alarm Systeem and other solutions offered by Draadloos Alarm Systeem, visit - https://draadloos-alarmsysteem.com/.

