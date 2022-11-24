Viterra and Canadian Foodgrains Bank celebrate another successful year of partnership

REGINA, SK, Nov. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Canadian Foodgrains Bank, volunteer farmers and Viterra are celebrating their seventh consecutive year of working together toward ending global hunger.

Just over 180 acres of land were provided at Viterra facilities in Stettler and Trochu in Alberta as well as Balgonie, Raymore and Grenfell in Saskatchewan. Some of the land plots are traditional growing projects cultivated by a community group, while others are farmed by individual farmers who take on the few extra acres as part of their own. Once the crops are harvested, the proceeds from the sale of the crop are donated to the Foodgrains Bank and can be used to respond to hunger around the world.

Kyle Jeworski, Viterra's CEO for Canada, is proud of the partnership with the Foodgrains Bank supporting the crucial work they do in response to global hunger and is grateful for the farmers who volunteer their time, expertise and resources to farm the plots.

"At Viterra, we take great pride in marketing and moving our farm customers' crops to nearly sixty countries around the world. By teaming up with the Foodgrains Bank, our goal is to support hunger response initiatives in areas of critical need. I'd like to thank our volunteer farmers for supporting these growing projects, helping to ensure that the Foodgrains Bank can continue to do its important work."

"In a year when the world is dealing with unprecedented levels of hunger, we're appreciative of Viterra's continued commitment to raising funds for humanitarian and development projects," says Foodgrains Bank executive director Andy Harrington.

Projects funded include humanitarian responses to help people affected by conflict and natural disasters as well as development projects that help lift people out of poverty in the longer-term, often by providing agricultural training.

About Viterra

About Canadian Foodgrains Bank

Canadian Foodgrains Bank is a partnership of 15 churches and church agencies working together to end hunger. In the 2021-22 budget year, the Foodgrains Bank provided $52.5 million of assistance for 939,447 people in 34 countries. Canadian Foodgrains Bank programs are undertaken with support from the Government of Canada provided through Global Affairs Canada. Assistance from the Foodgrains Bank is provided through its member agencies, which work with local partners in the developing world.

