VEXOS Wins 5 Circuits Assembly’s Service Excellence Awards 2022

MARKHAM, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vexos Inc., a Global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) provider, received top honors in the CIRCUITS ASSEMBLY’S 2022 Service Excellence Awards.

Sponsored by CIRCUITS ASSEMBLY, the Service Excellence Awards (SEAs) for Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) providers honor companies that excel in customer service. The program, now in its 30th year, functions as a way for companies to see how they compare with their peers in various categories centered around customer satisfaction.

CIRCUITS ASSEMBLY recognizes companies that receive the highest ratings, as judged by their customers regarding the categories of Dependability and Timely Delivery, Technology, Responsiveness, Manufacturing Quality, Value for Price, Flexibility, and Overall Satisfaction.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, 2022 at the 2022 CIRCUITS ASSEMBLY Service Excellence Awards held in Minneapolis, Vexos received top honors in the Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) providers category for companies whose revenues are between $101 to $500 million. Vexos was recognized by its customers as best in class for Overall Satisfaction, Flexibility, Technology, Manufacturing Quality, and Value for Price.

“This award provides further recognition of our commitment and dedication to our customers. It reinforces how we do business with a singular focus on lasting relationships and global success. I find it particularly encouraging that in 2022, we continue to increase our momentum in terms of capabilities and services helping Vexos maintain and enhance its world-class service levels. Service Excellence Awards in 5 categories is a significant milestone for Vexos and shows that we are on the right trajectory to be best in class. We thank our customers for their continued support and trust in Vexos.” said Cyril Fernandes SVP, of Business Development.

“I’m so proud of our entire Global Vexos team. Winning the Circuits Assembly Service Excellence Award in the 5 categories of Overall Satisfaction, Flexibility, Technology, Quality, and Value is significant and validates our approach while continuing the momentum we are developing to provide best-in-class services to our customers.” said Paul Jona, President, and Chief Executive Officer.

About Vexos

Operating in several locations across North America and Asia, Vexos is an electronics manufacturing and custom material solutions provider with a proven track record of delivering award-winning, leading-edge electronics manufacturing services, and supply chain solutions to a diverse group of OEMs. For more information, visit Vexos website at www.vexos.com