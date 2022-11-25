Yes Property Force Features the Revolutionary Eighteen Real Estate Project
Leading providers of luxury real estate properties, Yes Property Force, sheds more light on Eighteen, a fast-emerging project by Ora developersISLAMABAD, PAKISTAN, November 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yes Property Force has grown in a relatively short while to become a sought-after property and real estate network that specializes in bringing the best experience to shoppers of luxury properties. In a related development, the real estate company is bringing the amazing Eighteen Islamabad to its clients by sharing the fantastic features of the project with the goal of easing the decision-making process for interested customers.
The global real estate market has witnessed tremendous growth and a series of evolution as more solutions as well as stakeholders such as agents and brokers emerge to open up new projects in different parts of the world. According to a report published by Grand View Research, the global real estate market size was valued at $3.69 trillion in 2021. The report also projected the value of the market size to hit $5.85 trillion by 2030, thanks to the rising population and the increasing desire for luxury properties, which has been identified as a major driver of the market. However, getting the right properties can sometimes be a daunting task, which is where the team at Yes Property Force has been helpful in recent times, as substantiated by the highlight of the Eighteen Islamabad project.
Yes Property Force focuses on luxurious properties across Pakistan, delivering the best residential and commercial projects in different parts of the nation. Eighteen Islamabad, which is one of the projects featured by Yes Property Force, has been described as a game-changer in the Pakistani real estate market, redefining modern and eco-friendly international-level lifestyle. Officially launched in 2017, the project became commercially available in 2018 as the epitome of a luxurious lifestyle in Pakistan.
Eighteen Islamabad is strategically located in the 18th district of Islamabad, with easy access to eminent housing societies like Faisal Town Phase 2, DHA, Bahria Town, Top City, University Town, Mumtaz City, Blue Area, Saddar, and a host of others. Designed by world-class interiors and designers, the project has been described as a “city within a city,” with exceptional features like 18-hole Championship golf course, a total of 1068 villas of various sizes, The Business hub, The Core, 5-Star Luxurious Center, The Resort, The heartbeat, The Club, an elite class Shopping and dining area, The Square, a top-level medical services center, solar power, rainwater storage, Lush Greenery for an Eco-friendly environment, Irrigation from the treated sewerage water, and Contract with WWF to plant Trees on a massive 80% of the 600 acres of land to deliver an all-inclusive luxury lifestyle to occupants.
For further information about Eighteen Islamabad and other luxury properties offered by Yes Property Force, visit - https://ypf.org.pk/.
Babar Mahmood
Yes Property Force
+92 314 9555592
hello@ypf.org.pk
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn