India Paper Bags Market Trends, Business Strategies and Opportunities With Key Players Analysis 2027

Research Report on India Paper Bags Market

The market for paper bags in India is primarily driven by rising environmental concerns among the masses.

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, November 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Paper Bags Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the India paper bags market size reached US$ 650 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 896.2 Million by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% during 2022-2027.

India Paper Bags Market Growth Drivers and Trends:

Rapid urbanization, the sudden emergence of retail and micro-level sellers, and the increasing need for various eco-friendly premium paper bags as a shopping carrier to pack consumer goods are mainly driving the market toward growth in India. Furthermore, the enforcement of green initiatives by governments for limiting the uptake of single-use plastics owing to escalating consumer awareness regarding its detrimental environmental impact has augmented the demand for sustainable packaging solutions, such as paper bags, which is propelling the market growth. Furthermore, the extensive product usage with food-grade liners to pack processed edible items and products to maintain their flavor, aroma, texture, and quality for an extended period is impelling the market growth. Besides this, the continuous launch of aesthetically attractive paper bags in diverse designs by key players for branding and marketing purposes is creating a positive outlook for the India paper bags market across the nation.

Year Considered to Estimate the Market Size:

Base Year of the Analysis: 2021

Historical Period: 2016-2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2027

India Paper Bags Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Market Segmentation of the India Paper Bags Industry:

The report has segmented the India paper bags market on the basis of product type, material type, thickness, distribution channel, end use industry and region.

India Paper Bags Market by Product Type:

• Sewn Open Mouth

• Pinched Bottom Open Mouth

• Pasted Valve

• Pasted Open Mouth

• Flat Bottom

• Others

India Paper Bags Market by Material Type:

• Brown Kraft

• White Kraft

India Paper Bags Market by Thickness:

• 1 Ply

• 2 Ply

• 3 Ply

• > 3 Ply

India Paper Bags Market by Distribution Channel:

• Online

• Offline

India Paper Bags Market by End Use Industry:

• Food and Beverages

• Pharmaceutical

• Retail

• Construction

• Chemicals

• Others

Regional Analysis:

• North India

• West and Central India

• South India

• East India

Market Applications:

Paper bags are reliable, dependable, and lightweight storage containers that are manufactured from several paper-based materials, including recycled kraft and parchment papers. These elements are further subjected to several mechanical and chemical processes to get the desired weight and color. In contrast to plastic bags, paper bags are entirely biodegradable, recyclable, reusable and inflict the least negative environmental impact; thus, they are utilized as packaging solutions in grocery shops. Currently, paper bags are available in varying sizes and forms, such as handled bags, flat paper, and multiwall paper sacks.

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

In case you need any specific business requirements, you can mention the same. We can customize the report based on the specific needs of the client.

The report covers the key players of the business including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin Sales with an exhaustive investigation of the market’s competitive landscape and definite data on vendors and thorough subtleties of elements that will challenge the development of significant market vendors.

