German Community of Québec to enhance Québec City's German Christmas Market thanks to Government of Canada support

QUÉBEC, Nov. 24, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Supporting the tourism industry contributes to economic development in Quebec's regions. That is why the Honourable Jean‑Yves Duclos, Member of Parliament for Québec and Minister of Health, on behalf of the Honourable Pascale St‑Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, today announced a non-repayable contribution of $441,000 for the non‑profit organization (NPO) German Community of Québec to help it overcome the economic impacts of the COVID‑19 pandemic. This CED support, granted under the Tourism Relief Fund, will enable the NPO to refresh the tourism experience on offer through its main activity, Québec City's German Christmas Market.

The German Community of Québec is an NPO with a mission to organize festive events that bring people together for cultural discovery. For over a decade now, as the Holidays approach, it organizes Québec City's German Christmas Market. The activity is a showcase for the German and European traditions of large Christmas markets, in the heart of Old Québec. CED's assistance will make it possible to enhance this year's Market experience by adding new attractions such as Santa Claus's palace and a trail of huge mystery gifts. The organization will also be able to redesign its website and develop a mobile application to modernize the visitor experience. The support will enable the NPO to improve its tourism offering by adapting its services to today's context, by adopting ecofriendly practices and positioning itself for the future.

A key contributor to the Canadian economy, the tourism sector has been hit hard by the health crisis. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Government of Canada has put various measures in place to help businesses suffering the impacts of COVID‑19. The Tourism Relief Fund was created specifically to help businesses and organizations in the tourism sector offer innovative products and services to visitors and prepare to welcome back international travellers.

"On behalf of the Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, the Honourable Pascale St‑Onge, I am pleased to announce today that the organization that oversees Québec City's German Christmas Market has been able to count on support from the Government of Canada. The enhancements to this year's Christmas Market will enable Quebecers, Canadian tourists, and visitors from around the world to enjoy the magic of the Holidays in the enchanting setting of Old Québec, as we see a revival in tourism."

The Honourable Jean‑Yves Duclos, Member of Parliament for Québec and Minister of Health

"Canadian tourism continues to be one of the sectors most affected by the COVID‑19 pandemic. We will work with businesses and organizations in these difficult times so they can receive the assistance they need to offer innovative products and services, gain momentum, and prosper, while making safety an absolute priority. The Tourism Relief Fund enables businesses to adapt to welcome back guests in complete safety. It also feeds into a broader strategy to help the sector recover from the pandemic and build an economy that benefits all. The Canadian economy will not fully recover until our tourism sector recovers."

The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance

"CED's generous contribution enables Québec City's German Christmas Market to realize its vision to transform Old Québec into a veritable Christmas wonderland. The addition of enchanting new elements through this support makes it possible to not only enrich visitors' Christmas experience, but also increase foot traffic and boost business for shopkeepers, restaurants, and hotels in the area. What a joy to be able to enhance the German Christmas Market experience for the event's 15th anniversary! Thanks to CED, our visitors will be able to receive some wonderful surprises this year and enjoy all those being planned for 2023!"

Britta Kröger, President, Québec City's German Christmas Market

With a national budget of $500 million , including $485 million administered by the regional development agencies (RDAs) and $15 million by Innovation, Science and Economic Development (ISED), the Tourism Relief Fund is part of the $1 billion in tourism support announced in Budget 2021.

, including administered by the regional development agencies (RDAs) and by Innovation, Science and Economic Development (ISED), the Tourism Relief Fund is part of the in tourism support announced in Budget 2021. A minimum of $50 million of the Fund's national budget has been earmarked for Indigenous tourism projects. Indigenous communities that rely heavily on tourism have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic.

of the Fund's national budget has been earmarked for Indigenous tourism projects. Indigenous communities that rely heavily on tourism have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic. A total of $118.7 million from the Tourism Relief Fund has been allocated to CED to be administered in Quebec .

from the Tourism Relief Fund has been allocated to CED to be administered in . CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

