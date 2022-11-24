Submit Release
Global Hypersonic Weapons Growth Opportunities

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2022 

Global geopolitical instability is causing nations to look for newer and better defense systems, including hypersonic weapons that can destroy the enemy from extremely long ranges within seconds due to the speeds at which these weapons can travel.Many nations that had not planned for hypersonic weapons have begun R&D, given the increasing instability and the growing number of conflicts, which have boosted funding and R&D for these weapons and increased multinational and organizational collaborations.This This research service examines the global hypersonic weapons market, with a focus on growth opportunities, including high-temperature-resistant materials for hypersonic weapons and advanced communication and navigation technology for hypersonic weapons.

It defines hypersonic missile technology and considers hypersonic cruise missiles (HCMs) and hypersonic glide vehicles (HGVs) to be the main types of hypersonic missiles.

The study tracks the evolution of hypersonic missile programs and discusses the status of primary programs.

It also looks at drivers and restraints to market growth from 2022 to 2030.
Author: Shantanu Gangakhedkar

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

