Second Harvest named one of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures for 2022

TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Second Harvest proudly announced today that it has been recognized as one of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures. This national award, founded by Waterstone Human Capital, annually recognizes best-in-class Canadian organizations for having cultures that have helped them enhance performance and sustain lasting, positive results.

"This award represents a huge milestone in our story, and we're very proud of this recognition" Lori Nikkel, CEO of Second Harvest said. "Our people have always been at the core of our success as an organization, and creating a world-class corporate culture has been a strategic priority for many years. Second Harvest staff are on the frontlines of the fight against food insecurity and climate change in Canada. This achievement is a testament to their tenacity and engagement in ensuring food ends up on plates instead of landfills."

As a Living Wage employer, Second Harvest has taken steps to ensure that employees are treated fairly, equitably and provided opportunities for career development. This includes an enhanced benefits program with robust mental health supports, a salary structure that is competitive in our sector, agile goal tracking, a generous paid vacation allowance and sick leave, a defined benefit pension plan and a flexible hybrid work environment.

Second Harvest boasts a very high level of staff engagement and attributes this to purpose and authenticity in its mission. Staff at Second Harvest feel empowered that their work has a direct impact on the vision and strategic goals of the organization.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Second Harvest has grown from a small regional charity in Ontario to a national organization, rescuing and redistributing surplus edible food to non-profits across Canada. With a dual purpose of hunger relief and environmental protection, Second Harvest rescued and redistributed 53.3 million pounds of food and prevented 162 million greenhouse gas emissions from entering the atmosphere in 2022.

In addition to being a winner in Canada's Most Admired Corporate Culture category, Second Harvest CEO Lori Nikkel was named one of Canada's Most Admired CEOs for Transformational Leadership by Waterstone Human Capital in 2021.

About Second Harvest

Second Harvest is Canada's largest food rescue organization and is a global thought leader on perishable food redistribution. We operate at the intersection of hunger relief and environmental protection, tackling food loss and waste through food redistribution, research, awareness, and education, continually innovating and collaborating to ensure a more sustainable planet.

We work with thousands of food businesses from across the supply chain utilizing logistics and technology to reduce the amount of edible food going to waste, thereby diverting unnecessary greenhouse gases from entering the environment. Our inclusive model ensures this healthy surplus food is redirected to thousands of charities and non-profits across the country, providing millions of Canadians experiencing food insecurity access to the nourishment they need. Learn more: secondharvest.ca

SOURCE Second Harvest