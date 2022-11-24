AltaLink wins sixth consecutive President's Award for Safety Excellence from Electricity Canada

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At an awards ceremony hosted by Electricity Canada last night in Ottawa, AltaLink proudly accepted the President's Award for Safety Excellence in Transmission for the sixth year in a row.



Electricity Canada offers this award to corporate utilities of comparable size in generation, transmission, or distribution operations that achieve the top ranking in Total Recordable Injury Frequency (TRIF). With zero recordable injuries in 2021, AltaLink was the top performer in the transmission category for companies with 300-1,500 full-time employees.

"Our employees know that there is nothing more important than making sure everyone goes home safe at the end of the day," said Gary Hart, AltaLink President and Chief Executive Officer. "I'm incredibly proud of the AltaLink team for prioritizing each other's safety while continuing to deliver a critical service that millions of Albertans depend on. This award represents the focus and commitment that they demonstrate every single day."

AltaLink has a number of programs and procedures in place to reduce risks and hazards in the workplace. This includes setting company-wide goals to report hazards and near misses to proactively remove hazards and learn from the near misses.

In March of this year, AltaLink employees achieved a significant safety milestone after completing two years without a recordable employee injury.

Headquartered in Calgary, with offices in Edmonton, Red Deer and Lethbridge, AltaLink is Alberta's largest electricity transmission provider. AltaLink is partnering with its customers to provide innovative solutions to meet the province's demand for reliable and affordable energy. A wholly-owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Energy, AltaLink is part of a global group of companies delivering energy services to customers worldwide.

For more information please contact:

Amanda Sadleir

Manager, Corporate Communications

AltaLink Management Ltd.

Phone: 403.585.7289

E-mail: Amanda.Sadleir@AltaLink.ca