Angus Council selects Cadcorp cloud hosted web GIS

Cadcorp awarded contract for corporate GIS in the cloud





Angus Council has appointed Geographic Information System (GIS) software and services company, Cadcorp, to provide cloud hosted Cadcorp SIS WebMap, Cadcorp SIS Desktop and the Cadcorp Spatial Database Service. The corporate GIS contract includes training, consultancy, and full access to Cadcorp support services.

Key priorities for Angus Council are efficient and effective service delivery, and supporting public access to more services, whenever it suits them, via their website. To achieve this, the council opted to replace its legacy web GIS. It had a requirement for a modern, cost-effective, cloud-based web GIS that displays geographic information internally and to the public. The system requirements included secure online storage for its business and third-party datasets.

SIS WebMap is an advanced yet easy-to-use intranet and internet web mapping application that provides address searching, mapping functionality, and advanced capabilities for presenting and interrogating spatial data. It will be made accessible to approximately 300 internal Angus Council users and on the public website with more than 40 different embedded maps. SIS WebMap brings together GIS data into a secure cloud environment with dedicated online storage for all datasets including aerial photography and historic mapping. Cadcorp’s Spatial Database Service provides a cloud hosted spatial database for Angus Council to load and manage its business data. Cadcorp has recently supported many Local Authorities in migrating from legacy systems to SIS WebMap, which includes working closely with councils to migrate their existing databases into the cloud.

As part of their 2022 - 2025 Council Plan, Angus Council is accelerating their digital programme to add a further 40+ “Report It” functions available online. The council added ReportIT to SIS WebMap which will allow members of the public to locate and report incidents on a map, for example fly-tipping.

Data custodians at Angus Council will use SIS Desktop to create and maintain core business datasets, stored in the corporate spatial data warehouse, which will be updated in the hosted web GIS.





Ross McDonald, GIS Data Coordinator, at Angus Council commented: “The replacement web GIS had to handle the council's spatial datasets and provide the capacity for users to search and query them easily. Cadcorp offered the best overall solution to meet our functionality requirements and provide the flexibility we require for data storage and overall system architecture.”





GIS technology in the cloud can bring significant benefits to local authorities and other public sector organisations. It has the potential to reduce both the overall cost of ownership and the administration overhead of keeping software and data up to date. Cadcorp is an approved GIS supplier on G-Cloud. Further details about Cadcorp cloud services are available here: https://cdcp.io/cloud-host