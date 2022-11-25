Miami's Contemporary Africana Art Fair AfriKin Art - The Beautyful Ones Are (Not Yet) Born during Art Basel/Miami 2022
Acknowledging the Beauty of The Creation Existing Here, Now and Next . . .MIAMI, FLA., UNITED STATES, November 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International Black Artists, Creatives and Scholars Converge During Miami Art Week to Exert Their Power and Influence for Education, Celebration And
The Canceling of Neocolonialism Within the Arts Market
Visitors to Miami Art Week 2022 will be introduced to some major figures of African contemporary art and the vitality of the Black art scene with AfriKin Art 2022 — Opening with private VIP Preview on Wednesday, November 30th and closing on Sunday, December 4th — Open Hours from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Maison AfriKin, 318 NE 80th Terrace., Miami, FL 33138
AfriKin Art 2022 features a solid line-up of international artists, creatives, performers and scholars whose works are being presented within the framework of concepts surrounding the 1968 novel, The Beautyful Ones Are Not Yet Born, by Ayi Kwei Armah. The novel explores how its protagonist maintained his integrity amid the darkness of compromise and corruption and his observation of how individuals, families and communities failed to denounce the greed and corruption that was tagged as genetically African when faced with similar tests. AfriKin Art 2022 rereads the novel in exploring contemporary issues that beset the global world in general in consideration of Africa and the African Diaspora in particular.
AfriKin Art 2022: The Beautyful Ones Are Not Yet Born has a line struck through the “Not Yet” in its title to highlight the ones who are indeed born and the genuineness and power of these creatives and innovators. Though often unrecognized, the “Beautyful Ones” are present — here and now and are influencing what is next. The artists assembled in this exhibition have defied the disadvantages of otherness and are making art history.
Exhibiting artists include : Doba Afolabi - Nigeria / Greg Bailey - Jamaica / Kimani Bedford - Jamaica / Aisha Tandiwe Bell - USA / John Campbell - Jamaica / George Camille - Seychelles / Maximo Camineiro - Dominican Republic / Camille Chedda - Jamaica / Katrina Coombs – Jamaica / Viyé Diba - Senegal / Philippe Dodard - Haiti / Juan Roberto Diago Durruthy - Cuba / George Edozie - Nigeria / Angéle Essamba Etoundi - Cameroon, Netherlands / Yrneh Gabon - Jamaica / Joaquin Gonzalez - Spain / Bayunga Kalieuka - Congo / Saddi Khali - USA / Siriki Ky - Burkina Faso / Peter Wayne Lewis - Jamaica, USA / Jude Papaloko Thegenus - Haiti / Obinna Makata - Nigeria / Bryan McFarlane – Jamaica, USA / Ricardo Lion Molina - Cuba / Ras Mosera - Sint Maarten / Christina Nicola - USA / Johnson Obidi - Nigeria / Rita Obidi – Nigeria / Adonis Parker - USA / Omari Ra - Jamaica / Oneika Russell - Jamaica / Carlos Salas - Colombia / Beverly Sealey – Trinidad & Tobago / SHENEQUA – USA / Musah Swallah - Ghana / Phillip Thomas - Jamaica / Barthélémy Toguo - Cameroon
The collection of artworks for AfriKin Art 2022 edition, expresses a foundational and fundamental discourse that activates transformational possibilities. This milestone enables the process of redefining “beauty” and assigning greater value to “community”. The “Beautyful Ones” are present and are reshaping landscapes in order to promote a more cohesive and refreshed global society. These “Ones” facilitate the process of finding completeness, stability and strength. AfriKin Art 2022 has been designed to reverberate with those focused on more harmonious ways of living and who are willing to learn how to assist others. In acknowledgement of the fact that we live in an interdependent world, AfriKin has been working as a conduit to connect Continental Africa and the Diaspora to show that what we have in common is far greater than what is perceived as separating us. AfriKin creates strategic partnerships and sustainable collaborations within its area of expertise — cultural industry.
AfriKin has great things in store for South Florida and beyond. AfriKin Art’s five days of ancillary programming include artist talks, book readings and signings, panel discussions, performance art and a stellar exhibition featuring works by some of the world’s most gifted visual artists. AfriKin Art 2022 will place Miami as a center for art and culture and generate widespread publicity. All guests and visitors to Miami during Art Basel Miami Beach and Miami Art Week 2022 are invited to experience this monumental expression of Black art and culture in Miami.
RSVP for AfriKin Art 2022: bit.ly/afrikinart22
AfriKin Art 2022 - The Beautyful Ones Are (Not Yet) Born,
at Maison AfriKin, 318 NE 80th Terrace., Miami, FL 33138
from November 30th - December 4th, Open Hours: 12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
info: art.afrikin.org / Email: info@afrikin.org
Visit art.afrikin.org for a complete schedule (see abbreviated list on ancillary programs below):
THURSDAY, 12/1/22 at 7:00 PM at Maison AfriKin
LOCI OF AFFILIATION: The Artist as a producer of Knowledge – Panel Discussion
Event Link: https://afrikin-loci-of-affiliation.eventbrite.com
FRIDAY, 12/2/22 at 7:00 PM at Miami Hilton Blue Lagoon
NARRATIVES OF RESISTANCE: The Poetics and Politics of Staying Human – Panel Discussion
Event Link: https://afrikin-narratives-of-resistance.eventbrite.com
SATURDAY, 12/3/22 at 7:00 PM at Miami Hilton Blue Lagoon
Black Women's Rights: Leadership and the Circularities of Power – Book Launch and Discussion
Event Link: https://afrikin-black-womens-rights-talk.eventbrite.com
SUNDAY, 12/4/22 at 7:00 PM at Miami Hilton Blue Lagoon
"free to choose, choose what they want" - Dance Performance by Olujimi Dance Collective
Event Link: https://afrikin-olujimi-dance-collective.eventbrite.com
The 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, AfriKin creates cultural connections through masterful artistry and meaningful conversations. The term AfriKin is the fusion of two words -- Africa and kinship. AfriKin sustains cultural programming designed to highlight the role of art and culture in human development and enrichment in South Florida. AfriKin exists as an effort to create opportunities for positive transformation through thought and action sustained by academic articulations, aesthetic imaginations for the development of cultural industries. AfriKin emphasizes cultural connection and kinship across ethnic lines. It focuses on engagement and quality of care, re-branding the Black world's image to allow more strategic partnerships. AfriKin Art 2022 is brought to you with the support of the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and the Cultural Affairs Council, the Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners, Florida Africana Studies Consortium (FLASC), Barbados Tourist Department, Art of Black Miami, FIU African and African Diaspora Studies Program, FIU Center for Women’s and Gender Studies and Tito’s Handmade Vodka.
