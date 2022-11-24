International healthcare company Mediq chooses Lithuania for its Business Services Centre

Mediq, a leading European provider of medical devices and care solutions to patients and healthcare institutions, has decided to locate its business services subsidiary in Vilnius, Lithuania. Focusing on serving several of the company’s business units in the Scandinavian countries, Mediq’s Lithuanian centre will employ specialists in Finance, Master Data Management and Supply Chain Replenishment functions.

Mediq, based in Utrect, the Netherlands, was founded in 1899 and it now holds leading market positions in 13 European countries. Millions of patients, healthcare professionals as well as health insurers worldwide rely on Mediq’s provision of medical services and healthcare solutions. The company focuses on improving care outcomes and the affordability of care.

After an extensive review of multiple possible locations during the last two years, Mediq had a shortlist of three potential sites for the new business services centre. Vilnius, Tallinn and Gdansk made the top three before the company decided on the Lithuanian capital.

According to Yvan Laurent, Head of Mediq Business Services, Invest Lithuania helped to lay out the key factors for the consideration of Vilnius as a potential site.