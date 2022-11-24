Raynet publishes guide to rapid and reliable software inventories

Raynet Logo

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Raynet, global software vendor with market-leading solutions and managed service provider in the field of Enterprise Software Management, publishes short guide to achieving IT visibility.

In response to the 90 day deadline for federal agencies to inventory their entire software portfolio, Raynet has published a short guide for achieving IT visibility. The guide outlines principles and practices for creating a reliable software inventory quickly, as well as for keeping the inventory current for long-term visibility. Ransomware attacks and data breaches over the last several years, have raised significant cybersecurity concerns.

By furnishing insights into which titles and versions are in a software portfolio, inventories constitute the first line of defense against cyberattacks. With accurate and up to date inventory data, organizations can quickly identify and remediate common vulnerabilities in their environment. You can access the guide for free via this link.