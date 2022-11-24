Former director of AIC prosecuted for paying bribes

VIETNAM, November 24 - HÀ NỘI — The Supreme People's Procuracy has issued an indictment against 36 defendants for violations related to equipment procurement bidding packages for a hospital project at Đồng Nai General Hospital.

Nguyễn Thị Thanh Nhàn, former chairwoman and general director of Há Nội-based Advanced International Joint Stock Company (AIC Group) and Trần Mạnh Hà, deputy general director of AIC were prosecuted for "violating regulations on bidding, causing serious consequences" and "giving bribes" specified in Clause 3, Article 222 and Clause 4, Article 364 of the Penal Code.

Trần Đình Thành (former secretary of the Đồng Nai Province's Party's Committee), Đinh Quốc Thái (former chairman of the Đồng Nai Province's People's Committee) were prosecuted for the crime of "receiving bribes", specified in points a and b, Clause 4, Article 354 of the Penal Code.

Phan Huy Anh Vũ (former director of Đồng Nai General Hospital and director of Đồng Nai Province's Department of Health) was prosecuted for "violating regulations on bidding, causing serious consequences" and "receiving bribes".

Bồ Ngọc Thu, former director of the Department of Planning and Investment of Đồng Nai Province, was prosecuted for "abusing positions and powers while performing official duties".

Two other officials of the province were prosecuted for "lacking responsibilities leading to serious consequences".

Other 29 defendants were prosecuted for "violating regulations on bidding, causing serious consequences".

According to the indictment, in 2003, Nguyễn Thị Thanh Nhàn had made acquaintance with Trần Đình Thành when he was deputy secretary of the Đồng Nai Province's Party's Committee.

In 2007, before the province's People's Committee approved the Đồng Nai Hospital Construction Investment Project, Nhàn asked Thành (then secretary of the provincial Party's Committee) to introduce her to leaders of the provincial People's Committee and departments.

After that, Nhàn met many times with Thành, Đinh Quốc Thái (when Thái was deputy chairman of the province's People's Committee) and Bồ Ngọc Thu, director of the Department of Planning and Investment, and asked them to create favourable conditions for the AIC to participate in the bidding and win the medical equipment packages at Đồng Nai Hospital Construction Investment Project.

In 2010, when Đồng Nai Hospital was about to carry out procedures to add capital to invest in specialised medical equipment into the project, Bồ Ngọc Thu reported to Trần Đình Thành about difficulties in allocating capital for equipment investment. After that, Thành asked Nhàn to help Đồng Nai Province ask for funding for the project from the central budget.

In early 2013, when the provincial People's Committee approved Đồng Nai Hospital to hire a consultant to adjust the list of specialised medical equipment, Nhàn directed many subordinates to collude with investors, consulting units, and companies to ensure that AIC won the bid.

As a result, AIC company won 16 packages of medical equipment and construction and installation at the project with a total amount of more than VNĐ665.7 billion, illegally making more than VNĐ148 billion in profit and causing serious damage to State property.

The indictment determined that to win medical equipment packages at the Đồng Nai Hospital Project, Nhàn has spent more than VNĐ43 billion bribing Trần Đình Thành, Đinh Quốc Thái and Phan Huy Anh Vũ. — VNS